How Nikki Reed And Ian Somerhalder meet each other and became the best couple?

Nicole Houston Reed is an American actress, screenwriter and songwriter where she came to light after her role in the Twilight Saga as a vampire Rosalie Hale. She is an Independent spirit awards winner for her best debut Performance in the movie Thirteen, and also an animal rights advocate where she is volunteering her free hours at an animal shelter. She is the recipient and member of the American Society for the prevention of cruelty to animals [SPCA] compassion award for her contribution towards animal welfare. Nikki stands an alliance with Bernie Sanders for President in the 2016 United States Presidential election.

Known as: Actress and Songwriter

Famous for: Her role in the Twilight Saga sequence

Date of Birth: 17th May 1988

Spouse: Paul McDonald [2011-2015] and currently married to Ian Somerhalder

Nationality: American

Parents: Seth Reed and Cherly Houston

Net Worth:

Nikki Reed is born on 17th May 1988 in West Los Angeles, California to Italian and Jewish parents, where her father works as a production designer and mother as a beautician. She is the middle child in her family where she has an older brother and a younger half-brother. She was raised by her single mother after her dad took them when she was two years old.

She is a career-oriented woman, where at the age 14 she went to live independently and start working as the screenwriter on the Thirteen film- that grossed well at the box office and received high appreciation.

How did she meet Ian Somerhalder and became the best couple?

After breaking up with respective pairs such as Ian from Nina, Ian starts to date Nikki the following year, a few months after Nikki separated from Paul. At first, they began their relationship as a friendship, later turning into lovers after dating for six months, they tied the knot on 26th April 2015.

They made their wedding ceremony in a different way, where their guests didn’t know that they were coming for marriage while thinking of attending a housewarming party in Malibu, California. On 4th May 2017, Ian announced through Instagram about becoming parents, later they both welcomed their first daughter to the world on 25th July 2017 after three years of marriage.

