How much is the Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen’s Net Worth!

You must know Charlie Harper from Two and a Half Men. Today, we are going to discuss Charlie Sheen, who gave life to the commendable Charlie Harper. Charlie Sheen is a legendary American actor, producer, businessman, screenwriter, social activist, and charity worker. He has done work in multiple films and television shows.

Moreover, the Scary Movie star has not only won various major prestigious awards for his acting but had dedicated himself to society. However, throughout his life, Sheen has been the center of various controversies as well. Let’s take a look at the life and career highlights of the one and only Charlie Sheen!

Charlie Sheen’s Life

Sheen was born on 3 September 1965, in a family of actors. He is the youngest son of Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton. Also, he has three other siblings, who are all actors. Apparently, Charlie is the third kid, after Emilio and Ramon, followed by a younger sister Renee. Although Sheen was born in New York City, they later moved to Malibu for Martin’s show.

Moreover, Charlie attended Santa Monica High School, with Robert Downey Jr. Sheen got into acting in his school days. However, due to poor academic performance, Sheen was kicked out of the school, and he decided to carry on with acting. He changed his name from Carlos Estevez to stage name Charlie Sheen.

Throughout his lifetime, Sheen got married thrice and has five children. He also is a grandfather. Charlie has dated and got engaged multiple times, that ended up eventually. Finally, Sheen decided to put his focus on his kids and not on relationships.

Charlie Sheen’s acting career

Apart from Two and a Half Men, Charlie Sheen has been features in various successful films and shows. Sheen has been working since 1973 till today. However, Sheen’s film career began in 1984 with teen drama ‘Red Dawn’. After that, Sheen could be seen in a new show or film every other year. He worked in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’, ‘Amazing Stories’ etc. Later, he got the major role in ‘Platoon’ and ‘Wall Street’ He has work alongside his father and brothers in films like ‘Young Guns’, ‘Cadence’ and ‘Men at Work’.

Charlie Sheen in Platoon

After 20 years of work, Sheen got a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. He then wrote a documentary film ‘Discovery Mars’ and ‘No Code of Conduct’. He also played various comedy roles in movies and shows like ‘Money Talks’, ‘ Major League’, ‘Scary Movie’ etc. Not to mention, Sheen made his name with major roles in ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘Everybody loves Raymond’.

Above all, Charlie Sheen has been nominated for various prestigious awards. He won Golden Globe Awards for Spin City in 2002, followed by various Emmy nominations. Although he has not received many awards, but he has always been nominated for his acting.

Charlie Sheen’s Business Venture and Net Worth

In addition, Sheen has a clothing line for kids called “Sheen Kidz”. Later, Sheen has signed a deal with Ad.ly for Twitter and Facebook promotions. In 2011, Sheen went on a world tour “My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat is not an Option”. It was a sold out show and Sheen reportedly earned around $6-7 million from social media tour endorsement. Sheen is also the face and partner with a line of disposable E-cigarettes called ‘NicoSheen’.

Despite various accusations and alcohol and drug abuse controversies, Sheen has managed to make his place in people’s hearts. The result of all his hard work is that Charlie Sheen hold the net worth of $10 million as of 2020.

