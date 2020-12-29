How much is the net value of American Actress Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie net worth

A renowned American actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie have been reported to have a net worth of $ 120 million as of 2020. She has been notably known as one of the highest-paid actresses of this time. In a typical year, she banks $20-30 million from her films and endorsements. For example, between June 2019 and June 2020, Angelina earned $35 million.

Who is Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie Voight was born June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, to actor John Voight and actress Marcheline Bertrand. Her father’s successful career was the biggest inspiration for young Angelina. She first appeared on-screen when she was five in her dad’s movie Lookin’ to Get Out (1982).

After her parents separated, she moved to Los Angeles when she seriously decided on her acting career. She got herself enrolled at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute and attained formal training for two years.

Career Highlights

Jolie’s first leading role in a film was in the 1993 straight-to-video sci-fi thriller Cyborg 2, followed by the cult-hit Hackers in 1995. Her breakthrough role came two years later, in 1997, with the biopic George Wallace, for which she won her first Golden Globe Award, followed up with another Golden Globe for her portrayal of supermodel Gia Carangi in HBO’s Gia. Jolie swept the awards, earning a third Golden Globe, a second Screen Actors Guild Award and her first Academy Award for her supporting role in Girl, Interrupted. Jolie’s diversity has secured her roles as an action star as seen in the Lara Croft franchise and Mr. and Mrs. Smith and as a voice actress for features Shark Tale and Kung-Fu Panda, which is Jolie’s most financially successful film to date with gross earnings at $632 million worldwide.

Jolie directed, wrote, and produced the film In the Land of Blood and Honey in 2011. After a three-and-a-half-year absence from the screen, Jolie starred in Maleficent (2014), a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 1959 animated film Sleeping Beauty. That same year she wrote and directed the film Unbroken. Jolie’s next directorial effort was the marital drama By the Sea (2015), in which she starred opposite her then-husband, Brad Pitt, marking their first collaboration since 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Jolie also wrote, produced, and directed the 2017 movie First They Killed My Father and starred in, and executive produced the film The Breadwinner.

Jolie reprised the role of Maleficent in the Disney fantasy sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2019, which received unfavorable reviews from critics but did moderately well at the box office with a global gross of $490 million.

