How much could Kendall Jenner net worth be? How she became a successful millionaire!

We all have enjoyed the Kardashian sisters and their tea. But yet, we cannot deny the fact that all of them are highly successful in their lives. One of the sisters, Kendall Jenner has been a model since the age of 13. Certainly, with her modelling, Kendall has been named the highest paid model by Forbes. How has she managed to earn this much? Let’s find out

Kendall Jenner’s Life

Kendall Jenner is a famous model, socialite and a media personality. She was born on 3 November, 1995 to her parents Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner. Jenner was born and brought up in LA, in a step-family. She lived with her younger sister Kylie and eight half siblings.

Kendall used to attend Sierra Canyon School. But then she opted homeschooling for her career in modelling. Certainly, Kendall began modelling at an early age, and got her fame from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. The show has been a push for her career as it was a commercial hit.

Kendall Jenner’s Modelling Career

As said above, Kendal began modelling when she was 13 years old. Back then, she was signed to Wilhelmina Models in 2009. Subsequently, Kendall’s first modelling job was the “Rocker Babes with a Twist” campaign by Forever 21. Next year, Jenner was featured in a Teen Vogue Snapshot. During her teen years, Jenner has walked the ramp for brands like Sherri Hill, Chanel, Fendi, Tommy Hilfiger etc. She has also had covers on Teen Prom, Lovecat, GenLux, and Flavour Magazine.

Later, Jenner joined Victoria’s Secret’s photographer, Russell James for editorial work and projects. Her work led her to sign with The Society Management. Then in 2014, Kendall became an official Estee Lauder representative. During 2015-17, Kendall took part in publicity campaigns and walked in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She made it to the covers of GQ, Vogue China, Harper’s Bazaar etc. Moreover, Kendall signed a contract with Calvin Klein Jeans and Penshoppe.

Above all, Jenner’s wax figure was created for Madame Tussaud’s London Fashion Week. Finally, by 2018, Kendall Jenner got the Supermodel status. She was named the highest paid model of 2018. Kendall Jenner is said to be a part of a new generation of models. Moreover, Kendall has faced various controversies as well, but she has always managed to shut them all. Lastly, Jenner has collaborated with Kylie’s Cosmetics in 2020.

Kendall’s Business Venture

Besides modeling, Jenner is a successful business woman. Certainly, Jenner created two signature nail lacquers for Kardashian Kolors. In 2012, the Jenner sisters were named the Creative Directors of the Gillette Venus Get Ready with Kendall and Kylie. In 2014, Jenner sisters launched a shoe and handbag line.

They also did a collaboration with Topshop, followed by the launch of their summer swimwear collection. In addition, the sisters launched a line of vintage T-shirts. Jenner has also partnered with an oral care brand Moon. Jenner created the Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen in 2019 and other products.

Kendall Jenner’s Net Worth

Not to mention again, but Kendall Jenner has been the highest paid model in the world. In fact, she once was the most Googled model In the world. Moreover, Kendall Jenner is followed by 142.8 million people on Instagram. Certainly, she has different modes of earning, and social media is one of them. Therefore, Kendall Jenner’s net worth stands at $30 million as of 2020.

