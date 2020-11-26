How Much Could Be Kevin Hart’s Net Worth in 2020?

Kevin Hart – one of the most influential American stand-up comedians to date. Kevin is also a producer and an actor – running his own production company ‘HartBeat Productions’.

Kevin was born and been raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the 41-year-old has built a huge fortune for himself and his remarkable family – but how much do you think is Kevin Hart worth?

According to sources, Kevin Hart is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. Kevin has starred in successful movies such as ‘Scary Movie 3’ (2003), ‘Soul Plane’ (2004), ‘Little Fockers’ (2010), and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (2017).

Kevin blew up in the comedy scene when he delivered his initial stand-up series titled ‘I’m a Grown Little Man’ in 2009.

Recently, Kevin Hart splurged approximately 1.35 million USD, on his Calabasas home and the property is nearly 9,600 square feet, which is made in the Spanish villa style, says the report. The actor does own an underwear line with Tommy John. This highest-paid actor married Eniko Parrish in 2016.

Some of Kevin’s Movies in his time

Kevin Hart is especially known for his startling performances in movies like Think Like a Man (2012),

Grudge Match (2013),

Ride Along (2014), and

its sequel Ride Along 2 (2016).

About Last Night (2014),

Get Hard (2015),

Central Intelligence (2016),

The Secret Life of Pets (2016),

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017),

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017),

Night School (2018), and

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) are other films to name, which Kevin Hart has starred in.

What is Kevin Hart’s net worth in 2020?

Kevin Hart’s net worth is estimated to be roughly 200 million dollars in 2020, according to Wealthy Gorillas.

Hart grossed 15 million dollars for his ‘Laugh At My Pain’ tour in 2011. The tour was one of 2011’s most successful comedy tours.

Kevin Hart hosted the MTV Award show, in 2012. The succeeding year he landed a recurring role on the ABC comedy sitcom ‘Modern Family’.

Kevin Hart also starred in series such as ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood and Workaholics’.

Kevin hosted the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber.

Between August 2015 and August 2016, Kevin earned $90 million from touring, merchandise, movies, endorsements, and more, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kevin Hart made a large 60 million dollars between June 2017 – June 2018.

He earned another $60 million between June 2018 – June 2019. In the following 12 month period, he earned approx $40 million.

The post How Much Could Be Kevin Hart’s Net Worth in 2020? by Jason Goldberg appeared first on The TeCake.