How Many Letters In The Alphabet: What is the correct answer of this riddle?

The ‘How many letters in the alphabet?’ riddle has tricked quite a number of people. If you think that your answer to this question is 26 letters, you need to read the question again.

While most of us stuck in the lockdown, we have been searching for some engaging tasks. Riddles and puzzles have proved to be one of the favorite pass time for people, and hence in the past few weeks it has flooded the social media platforms.

The ‘How many letters in the alphabet’ riddle is trending on Whatsapp and social media. This riddle is simple but tricky. If you have guessed the answer, read further to know if you are correct.

What is the answer to the riddle “How many letters in the alphabet”?

After reading the riddle, “How many letters in the alphabet?”, most of us guess the answer to be 26. As there are 26 letters in the English alphabet which range from ‘a’ to ‘z’ (with b, c, d, e, f, g, h, i, j, k, l, m, n, o, p, q, r, s, t, u, v, w, x, and y in between), we think that the answer to the riddle is bound to be the total number of alphabets in the English language.

However, if you think that the answer is 26, you are wrong. No, the alphabet system has not changed. But the question does not ask you count the alphabets in the English language.

Before we reveal the answer to you, here are three more riddles to tease your brain. You will find the answers to these riddles at the end of this article.

Riddle 1. I have 6 eggs. I broke 2, I cooked 2 and ate 2. How many eggs do I have?

Riddle 2. There’s a one-storey house in which everything is yellow. Yellow walls, yellow doors, yellow furniture. What color are the stairs?

Riddle 3. What begins with an “e” and only contains one letter?

So, here’s the answer to the riddle we were originally talking about. The riddle is “How many letters in the alphabet?” For this you have to count the letters in “the alphabet” to find the answer. Hence the answer to this riddle is “11 letters” in “the alphabet”. Easy, right.

Now, here are the answers for the other riddles listed in the article.

Riddle 1: 6 eggs (have is a present clause. Since you have 6 eggs, it doesn’t matter what you did with the other eggs.)

Riddle 2: It is a one-storey house. Hence, there are no stairs.

Riddle 3: Envelope.

So, keep teasing your brain with some twisted riddles.

