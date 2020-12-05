How does Nicki Minaj raise to be top-rated artist? Where does her net worth stand in 2020?

The Trinidadian-American rapper turned actress, who is also known to be a singer-songwriter has been reported to have a net worth of $80 million. The talent in Minaj was first discovered by fellow American rapper, Lil Wayne.

She achieved more than 100 notable awards which comprise six American Music Awards, 10 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, and two People’s Choice Awards.

Early Life

Nicki Minaj took birth in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago on December 8, 1982. Nicki moved into New York when she was five. Nicki’s mom, Carol worked in the payroll and accounting department, while her father was a drug addict. He burnt his own family house in 1987..

Minaj went to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. Soon after graduation, she starred in the Off-Broadway play “In Case You Forget.” She part-timed at Red Lobster in the Bronx in order to supplement her career.

Minaj’s Career Highlights

Minaj launched her first mixtape Playtime Is Over in 2007, followed by Sucka Free in 2008. Minaj achieved the Female Artist of the Year award at the Underground Music Awards in 2008. In 2009 Minaj featured in XXL magazine after her third mixtape was released. Minaj’s next mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, came up in 2009.

On the other hand, Minaj’s debut album, Pink Friday, was launched with the Young Money Entertainment label in 2010. She released a second album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in April of 2012.

In May 2017, it has been reported that Nicki overtook Aretha Franklin’s record for a wide range of songs on the Hot 100 for a female artist. Aretha’s record stood for more than 40 years.

Income from Endorsement

Nicki had her first collaboration with MAC Cosmetics for a lipstick, “Pink 4 Friday,” out of which, MAC sold for four consecutive Fridays to promote her album Pink Friday.

In April 2012, Minaj was seen in the release of Nokia Lumia 900 in Times Square, New York. After that, she extensively appeared on Television and in an internet advertisement for the product. To add to the list, Pepsi’s “LiveForNow” campaign also featured a remix of her single “Moment 4 Life.” She even endorsed the 2012 Viva Glam campaign with Ricky Martin,. The campaign was so successful that it helped raise $270 million for the Mac AIDS Fund.

, Minaj was declared to be the new face of the Roberto Cavalli spring/summer 2015 campaign in 2014. In 2017, she was cast in H&M’s holiday campaign.

