How did Tom Shelleck rise to fame? How much is his Net Worth?

Tom Selleck is an American actor and producer from the US. Tom Selleck is one of the most famous people in Hollywood. He has acted in many TV series and films. He is well known for his old roles in the 80s, even though his career has been for decades. In 2010 he got a role in a Television series named Blue Bloods. He got around $200,000 per episode of Blue Bloods, which is approximately $5 million per season.

How was his early life?

Thomas William Selleck was brought into this world on January 29th of 1945 and belonged to Detroit, Michigan. When Tom was a child, his family got shifted to Sherman Oaks, California. Tom has three siblings and completed high school in 1962. Even though he lived with his parents at first, he went to Los Angeles Valley College, then won a basketball scholarship to the University of Southern California.

While he was pursuing there, he got into Business Administration but changed his mind when a teacher advised him to try acting. By senior year, Tom left his college to get his career in acting. Meanwhile, Selleck also got into the U.S. Military as part of the Vietnam conflict. For that, Selleck put his service in the California National Guard from 1967 to 1973.

How did he become an Actor?

Tom’s career was recognized only as he made commercial roles. He became famous when he got in for the ads for Coca-Cola, Revlon’s Chaz Cologne, Dubonnet, Right Guard Deodorant, and Close-Up toothpaste. The most famous TV commercial was with Marlboro as “The Marlboro Man.” Years passed, Selleck got recognition in television and film. After doing small roles, He jumpstarted his career with the role in The Rockford Files. In 1979, Tom Selleck depicted his real-life nature as a cowboy in the movie The Sacketts.

How much is Tom Selleck’s Net Worth?

Tom Selleck’s Net Worth is around $45 million approximately. He earned this fortune through series like Blue Bloods, which got him $200,000 per episode. In 1985, Magnum P.I. earned him $500,000 per episode. The total is near $1.2 million per episode in today’s dollars.

