How did the gaming superstar Ninja banked his high net worth?

Reports claim that Ninja has a net worth of $20 million in 2020. No wonder, Ninja has started hitting the rock with viewers’ records and millions of fans & followers overnight. Notably, his followers grew from 500,000 in September 2017 to over 2 million by March 2018. The positive vibes and extraordinary energy has helped me build such a high net value.

Sources doubt that Ninja had a net worth of even more than $20 million. Forbes concluded that Ninja had a worth of $17 million in 2019. Added to it, Nija has been very popular with advertisements and endorsements with Adidas and Red Bull.

Why did Ninja leave Twitch?

The world came into a shock when Ninja, all of sudden, left Twitch for Microsoft’s new streaming platform Mixer in 2019. It was speculated that the move was completely driven by a hefty paycheck of 7 digits. It was quite disappointing as he was making $500,000 a year from subscribers alone. However, Mixer did not work out, as the service was shut down on July 22, 2020. Ninja is streaming on Youtube. There is no news if he will be back to Twitch any soon.

Ninja’s career growth

Ninja’s journey was not a smooth ride at all. He was a waiter at a Noodles & Company restaurant before taking a leap of faith. He spent six long years, playing Halo professionally during the 2010s.

In 2018, he streamed Fortnite alongside NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster and rappers Drake and Travis Scott. Later the same year, he even got Tottenham Hotspur players Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Kieran Trippier for another star-studded stream squad. He appeared as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” when he tutored the host some popular dance steps.

Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite, has even acclaimed Ninja and his strong influence as a playable character for the success of the show. A word of caution, you can’t have Ninja in the game without his signature Pon Pon dance. The 29-year-old has broadened his streaming horizon to other shooting games including Valiant, Apex Legends, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

