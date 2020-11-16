How did the Filmizilla website become every movie lovers’ favourite?

Filmi Zilla is an Indian torrent website and is recognized for pirating mainstream Bollywood and Hollywood movies and series. Moreover provides the flicks and series to the online users through free HD latest movie download. Websites like this had lured many buffs by targeting the incapability of the users to hold their love for movies.

What made Filmizilla special from other piracy links?

The website is well prominent for its illegal release of free HD movie downloads from all steam including Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, and many more. On the other hand, it benefited the movie lovers by being cost-effective whilst, movie producers, theater concerns lag.

Moreover, the website is famous especially for its leak on Hindi movies before or during their release in the cinemas. Here, audiences crave for its latest release of a collection of recent Hollywood, Hindi dub, Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi movies.

They are easy to access and mobile friendly without causing any virus to the viewer’s device. Meanwhile, Filmzilla Tamil provides the HD and Tollywood films to their south Indian viewer. They are known for releasing movies as soon as possible with an initial quality between 360p to 720p. Subsequently, weeks later, they upload the same latest movies with HD quality.

All over India, the website has a fan base starting from languages Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, and Bengali movies. The website is well organized in such a way, the viewer can find the movie from the list of latest movies which is filtered as per the release date.

What are the movies released on Filmizilla?

Lately, the website has gained the attention of many Bollywood movie buffs through the release of Chhapaak, War, Gullyboy, Good News, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, etc. on the other hand, it released Kadaram Kondan, Sahoo, Adithya Varma, Avenger: Endgame, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, 2.0, Bharat for its south Indian customers. For crazy movie buffs, they leaked movies like Joker, Kabir Singh, Bird of Prey, Dear Comrade, Arjun Patiala, Spider-man: Far from Home, The Lion King, John Wick 3, Dabangg 3, and many more movies.

What has the government decided to do with these websites?

Owners of these piracies are punished for this act by being put into imprisonment for six months with a fine of 50,000 to 2,00,000 INR. People, who are seen recording in the theatre without official guidance will be put into custody for three years along with a fine of ten lakhs rupees.

