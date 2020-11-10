How did the Bolly4u website still surviving the Government’s invade?

The website is very much famous for its illegal and unlawful acts by releasing upcoming movies before they hit the screen, including Bollywood and Hollywood movies for free.

As per the piracy law in India, people who are involved in these acts are considered to be criminals and are punished by getting imprisonment for six months with a fine of 50,000 to 2,00,000 INR. But even though they are well recognized by Indians for leaking movies during or before the release of highly anticipated movies. The website had made a bad impression on the film industry as well as a loss for many cinema theaters.

Why are people on the Bolly4u website?

The site is one of the prominent sites to discover new movies to watch online with an HD screen. On the other hand, they are also known for releasing shows and movies from online platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime video, Zee5, etc.

Meanwhile, they also have movies of different languages other than Hindi and English such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, etc.

People prefer this site more often than other illegal sites because it gives the users with an online link file to download the content instantly and easily rather than with the pop-up sites. Moreover, these files are accessible in the utorrent app to download your desired movies as quickly as possible. And access to watch movies online without any payment or requirement to login or sign in options.

How did bolly4u’s website become famous?

The Bolly4u site is beloved by many movie buffers as it enables them to watch free of cost. The list of movies released by this website is endless such as starting from Avengers: Endgame, MIB: International, Aladdin. The movie Avengers: Endgame was leaked two weeks before its original release by shooking the world .

How did the government manage to take action against these illegal sites?

Still, these websites are stated to be illegal in many countries including India and the USA. However, it was reported that they somehow find a way to appear on Google by using different domain extensions.

In 2019, the government established a Cinematograph act stating the act of recording without the official’s consent will be sentenced three years of imprisonment with a ten lakh rupees fine.

