How did Ranveer meet deepika ?

They are peculiar, cute and give us objectives each opportunity they meet up. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one Bollywood couple who shares this energizing science. Since the time they shared the cinema together unexpectedly with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram – Leela, they have been getting eyeballs. We should take you through Ranveer and Deepika’s excursion of affection.

Love at first sight for Ranveer

It was all consuming, instant adoration for Ranveer Singh. The two initially met at the Zee Cine Awards in Macau. At the point when gotten some information about his first gathering with Deepika, he stated, “The first occasion when I saw her, I nearly went level!’. He likewise reviewed that Deepika was wearing a silver dress that day. A fan likewise asked Ranveer on Twitter, “How might you remember something that happened such a long time ago, so well?” and Ranveer answered, “How might one potentially fail to remember that sight?!

In a meeting, Deepika additionally shared how Ranveer began playing with her when they met at Yash Raj. She stated, “I was at YashRaj and he was there and he was being a tease like it’s no one’s business and he was dating another person now and I was grinning to myself and let him know, ‘You are playing with me.”

Dating Rumours of deepika and Ranveer

In the middle of, they were snapped significantly together and afterward there were bits of gossip about them being seeing someone that while. Their film did incredible in the cinema world and Ranveer-Deepika got one of the most adored on-screen jodis overnight.

Post this film, DeepVeer fans were standing by to see the couple together again on screen. This came soon with Ranveer doing an appearance in Deepika’s film Finding Fanny. He assumed the function of Deepika’s better half in the film.

Their dating gossipy tidbits followed this while as they began visiting each other simply like that. Ranveer Singh visited Deepika in Dubai while she was shooting in Dubai for Happy New Year. Deepika too visited Ranveer in Spain while he was going for Dil Dhadakne Do. In any event, when this news was out in people in general, the couple favored keeping everything hidden and didn’t report their relationship.

The Public Proposal

At that point in 2015, Ranveer Singh went down on his knees and proposed to Deepika at the IIFA Awards. This was the second everybody was sitting tight for. In any case, even post this occasion, there were no affirmations on the relationship as the entertainers stayed quiet about it.

