How did Post turned into Post Malone? Where does his net worth stand ?

The American rapper cum singer cum guitarist is estimated to have a net worth of $30 million. A well-known singer, famous for his genre-bending music, which is a combination of a wide collection of genres such as hip hop, pop, country, and rock. His first-ever debut single “White Iverson” brought him recognition in 2015.

Austin Richard Post came into the earth on July 4, 1995, in Syracuse, New York. It was his father, who was a DJ in his youth, introduced him to multiples genres of music. It was in Texas that Post started as a guitarist in a heavy metal band.

Why did Post choose such a name?

Post, himself, explained that the stage was named “Post Malone” when he was performing around at the age of 14 or 15. They used his last name plus “Malone”, which he earned from an online rap name generator.

Post released his first mixtape “Young and After Them Riches” only at the age of 16. He was admitted to Tarrant County College in Fort Worth, Texas, but he dropped college and moved out to Los Angeles.

Career path

In LA, Post, Probst, and several other producers and artists started the group BLCKVRD where the trio recorded music together, while several other members also lived together in the San Fernando Valley. It was there that Post was met with Rex Kudo, who produced several tracks for him including “White Iverson”. In February 2015, “White Iverson” was uploaded onto Post’s account on SoundCloud, a music sharing platform, and the accompanying music video was released in July 2015.

“White Iverson” reached a fathoming one million views within a month of its release. As a result, Post was popularised, and finally, he signed a recording contract with Republic Records in August 2015. He started working with popular rap stars like Kanye West. The duo collaborated on the single “Fade” from Kanye’s album “The Life of Pablo.”

