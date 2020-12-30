How did Nelson Ellis dies?

Nelson Ellis (30 November 1977 – 8 July 2017) is an American actor and playwright. She received recognition for her role as Lafayette Reynolds in the HBO television series True Blood (2008-2014), for which she received satellite awards from the International Academy of Press, among others. From 2016 to 2017, he also played the role of Shinwell Johnson in Elementary and starred in various guest roles on other television series, including Veronica Mars and Without a Trace.

Early life

Ellis was born in Harvey, Illinois, near Chicago, to Jackie Ellis and Tommy Lee Thompson. When Ellis and her siblings were young, their mother, a single mother after their divorce, broke up after the death of their brother. Ellis and her siblings became a state ward and were later raised by their maternal grandmother in Bessemer, Alabama. She was diagnosed with dyslexia in second grade.

In Alabama, Ellis attended Jess Lanier High School for a year and then transferred to McAdori High School. At the age of 15 he moved back to Illinois, where he lived with his maternal aunt. In 1997 he graduated from Thornridge Middle School in Dalton, Illinois.

He joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17, but soon left. Ellis then attended Illinois State University.

In 2000, at the age of 22, he was admitted to the Juilliard School, where he befriended Rutina Wesley, then became a partner on the series True Blood. Ellis received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Juilliard in 2004.

Is that Ellis Gay Nelsan?

Well, that’s just a rumor because the information isn’t confirmed by a reliable source. Ellis is a simple and handsome person. He has huge fans, mostly women. However, he never revealed his personal life to the media. He kept it from the outside world. The meeting or relationship between the two is unheard of. This shows that he is more focused on his career than on a relationship. Fans always want him to marry the beautiful woman in life. But Nelsan’s position is clear to both the girls and the media.

Wealth and income

Nelsan is a talented man and makes a good income from acting. Nelsan annual income is estimated at $ 500,000. he also makes money from testimonials, advertisements and fashion shows. Nelson Ellis’ total net worth is estimated to be around $ 3 million as his role in True Blood played an important role.

Dead

Ellis died at Woodhull Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York on July 8, 2017, at the age of 39. His family issued a statement on July 10, 2017 stating that he continues to fight drug and alcohol abuse. Because of his embarrassment, he was reluctant to talk to anyone about her addiction. In the days before her death, Ellis tried to avoid alcohol on her own. He was hospitalized for serious complications from alcohol withdrawal syndrome which resulted in his death. Ellis survived her grandmother; his father Tommy Lee Thompson; and son Breon Ellis and newborn daughter. She also left behind her siblings Lakeeia Thompson, Tommie Lee Thompson, Baboon Ellis, Maurice Turne, Tianna Thompson, Shaentika Beard and Yvonne Ellis and Aunt Tartheaia Thompson.

The post How did Nelson Ellis dies? by Nina Gutearerz appeared first on The TeCake.