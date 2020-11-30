How did Carrie Underwood become a singer? How much is her Net Worth?

Carrie Underwood is a singer, fashion designer, songwriter, actress, and author. She got famous as she won the fourth season of “American Idol” in 2005. Ever since then, she has become a main recording artist in the music industry, creating and beating many records all in her career. Carrie’s first is “Some Hearts,” which got support as her singles became hits like “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “Before He Cheats.” “Some Hearts” got the best sales record for a solo female debut album in country music history. It is also the fastest-selling debut country album in Nielsen SoundScan history and the best-selling country album of the last 17 years. She got three Grammy Awards for the album, including Best New Artist.

How was her Early Life?

Carrie Underwood was born on March 10, 1983. She is from Muskogee, Oklahoma. Her parents had a farm, and she was raised there. It was a small town called Checotah. Her father was a worker in the paper mill, while her mother was a teacher. She had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder when she was five and was prescribed Ritalin and Dexedrine, medicines she still takes.

Carrie started performing at church, and small talent shows in her childhood. A fan told Carrie’s family to get her to Nashville at age 14 to audition. After completing high school, Carrie started to leave her dreams behind being a singer.

How did she become a singer?

In 2004, Carrie auditioned and got selected in “American Idol” season 4. While in that show, Simon said that Carrie would win the competition and then defeat all other Idol contestants. Those predictions came true eventually. Carrie got selected and won American Idol on May 24, 2005.

Carrie’s first album, “Some Hearts,” came out in 2005. It reached first place on the U.S. Country chart and second on the Billboard 200 chart and was declared 8x platinum in the US. The album Carnival Ride had released in 2007 which got first place in the US and Canada. Then she got fandom.

How much is Carrie Underwood’s Net Worth?

Carrie Underwood’s Net Worth is around $140 million. Carrie has earned this fortune through her singing career and from deals with companies like Target, Nintendo, Sketchers, Olay, Hershey’s, Almay, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. She even launched a clothing brand called CALIA.

