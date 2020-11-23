How did Alejandra Gil became an Actor? How much is her Net Worth?

Alejandra Robles Gil was born on the date, February 7, 1990. She is an Actress who belongs to Mexico. Alejandra Gil was brought up in Mexico City and got her degree at the Centro de Educación Artística (CEA).

How did she become an Actor?

Alejandra set out for her career as a television actor in 2012 with a blockbuster show telenovela Porque el Amor Manda, where she played Alejandra, co-starring with Blanca Soto and Fernando Colunga.

Also in 2012, she played as Liz in a telenovela named Wild at Heart with partners, Ana Brenda Contreras and Daniel Arenas. In 2014, she played an evil character named Inés in the show The Stray Cat with other stars, Maite Perroni, and again with Daniel Arenas.

In 2015, Alejandra portrayed Teodora in the telenovela Que te perdone Dios, with Zuria Vega and Mark Tacher. Also in 2015, she acted in the series Como dice el dicho, in a episode named “Quien pobre anocheció”.

In 2016 she portrayed as Lucía Arenti in the telenovela Simplemente María, partnered with Claudia Álvarez, José Ron, and Eleazar Gómez.

Alejandra Gil and her husband, Alejandro Domínguez reportedly told in August 2017 that they were gonna be parents with a baby named Thiago.

What are the various movies and series she has acted in?

In 2013, she acted in the show named Porque el Amor Manda, had a recurring role for 4 episodes.

Year 2013, she acted in Wild at Heart Liz in a Recurring role for 10 episodes.

In 2014, The Stray Cat as Inés for 76 episodes.

From 2014 to 2015 in Como dice el dicho Rebeca and Irene in the Episode, “En boca del mentiroso” and “Quien pobre anocheció”.

In 2016, in the series Por Siempre Joan Sebastian Andrea Figueroa for 4 episodes

In 2017, she acted in the film La Hora de Salvador Romero as Natalia.

From 2020-2021, in Imperio de mentiras as Maria Jose Cantu, a Co-protagonist.

How much Alejandra Gil Net Worth?

Alejandra Robles Gil has an estimated net worth of $2 million approximately. Her primary source of income is as a television actor. She earned this fortune through her work in famous shows like La Hora de Salvador Romero and The Stray Cat.

