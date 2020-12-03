How Daniel Radcliffe became an actor, What is the Net Worth of the Harry Potter star?

Wingardium Leviosa! We all grew up practicing such magical spells. But the truth is, nobody could do them better than Harry Potter. However, the real magician behind Harry Potter is Daniel Radcliffe.

Certainly, he is the one responsible for giving life to the brilliant Harry Potter. Nonetheless, besides Harry, Radcliffe has given life to various famous characters. He has seen great success and his earnings are evidence of it. So much is Daniel Radcliffe actually worth? Let’s find out!

Daniel Radcliffe’s Life

Daniel Jacob Radcliffe is an English actor, producer, and talented singer. He was born in London on 23 July 1989. Apparently, Daniel’s maternal uncles were immigrants from different countries. His father, Alan G. Radcliffe is a literary agent, and his mother Marcia is a casting agent. As he became an actor at school age, hence it became hard for him to attend school after Harry Potter. As a result, he was educated through on-set tutors.

In 2008, Daniel Radcliffe came out about his neurological disorder called Dyspraxia. Moreover, Radcliffe is a fan of rap music. On the other hand, Radcliffe has been dating Erin Darke, whom he met during his “Kill Your Darlings” days in 2013.

Daniel Radcliffe’s Career Highlights

We all are aware of Daniel’s work in Harry Potter and all its series. However, besides Harry Potter, Radcliffe has shone in different characters. One of such roles played by Daniel was lawyer Arthur Kipp in the horror “The Woman in Black”. He also slew as poet Allen Ginsberg in “Kill Your Darlings”, Igor in “Victor Frankenstein”, Manny from “Swiss Army”, “Imperium” and Walter Mabry in “Now You See Me 2”.

Subsequently, Daniel shifted to stage acting in 2007 and played in “Equus”. He also featured in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”. Now, since 2018, Daniel has starred in the TBS anthology series called “Miracle Workers”.

As a result of his hard work, Daniel Radcliffe has won many prestigious awards. It includes MTV Movie Award, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, National Movie Awards, and Scream Awards. Precisely, Daniel has won 16 awards out of 29 nominations, including A Grammy nomination.

Daniel Radcliffe Net Worth

As mentioned above, Radcliffe has reached heights in his acting career. Not only his work is loved by the viewers, but Daniel is a critic’s favorite also. No doubt he has earned a fortune with his work. Moreover, Radcliffe was reported to have earned £1 million and around £15 million for the 6th part. In 2010, he was named as the sixth highest-paid Hollywood male star. Also, that year Forbes placed him at the first rank of Hollywood’s highest-grossing star.

Certainly, the net worth of Daniel Radcliffe in 2020, is reported to be $110 million. In fact, it is said that his fortune has given him the freedom to choose what projects he wanted to do as an actor.

