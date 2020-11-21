Home locked what to watch on Netflix confused ! Here is the brief guide !

Netflix, Inc. is an American over-the-top content platform and production company. It has its headquarters in Los Gatos California. It was founded in 1997 by Reed Hasting and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley California. The companies main business is a subscription-based streaming service. It offers online streaming from a library of films and television series. It even includes those which are produced by it. As of October 2020, Netflix has had over 195 million paid subscriptions worldwide.

Now the entire world is under crisis due to a global pandemic and most of the people are home locked. People are turning to various online platforms for entertainment purposes and Netflix is a very popular one. But what to watch is very confusing sometimes. Where to begin? Here is a quick guide.

List of best series and television shows –

The Queen’s Gambit –

Created by – Scott Frank

Cast – Moses Ingram, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Sherlock –

Created by – Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat

Cast – Louise Brealey, Martin Freeman, Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Rupert Graves.

Glow –

Created by – Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive

Cast – Chris Lowell, Alison Brie, Jackie Tohn, Betty Gilpin, Kia Stevens, Sydelle Noel, Gayle Rankin, Brittney Young, Marc Maron, Britt Baron, and Kate Nash.

Julie And The Phantoms –

Created by – Dan Cross and Dave Hoge

Cast – Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, Booboo Stewart, Sonny Bustamante, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson, Savannah Lee May, Madison Reyes, Owen Patrick Joyner, Cheyenne Jackson, and Carlos Ponce.

Ozark –

Created by – Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams

Cast – Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer, Laura Linney, and Peter Mullan.

The Office (U.S) –

Created by – Greg Daniels

Cast – John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Melora Hardin, Mindy Kaling, Angela Kinsey, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper, B.J. Novak, Oscar Nunez, Paul Lieberstein, Amy Ryan, Ed Helms, Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez, and James Spader.

Schitt’s Creek –

Created By – Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy

Cast – Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Jenn Robertson, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, and Chris Elliott.

The Haunting Of Hill House –

Created By – Mike Flanagan

Cast – Michael Huisman, Kate Siegel, Elizabeth Reaser, Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, Timothy Hutton, Violet McGraw, Julian Hilliard, Carla Gugino, Mckenna Grace, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

The Haunting Of By Manor –

Created By – Mike Flanagan

Cast – T’Nia Miller, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Carla Gugino, Victoria Pedretti, Amelia Eve, and Amelia Bea Smith.

The Umbrella Academy –

Created By – Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater

Cast – Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, Colm Feore, Justin H. Min, Ellen Page, David Castañeda, and Aidan Gallagher.

