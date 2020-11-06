Hobby Lobby Hours: What are the new timings for Hobby Lobby?

Hobby Lobby is a arts and crafts stores which offer the best supplies for project, party and home products. With more than 70,000 arts, crafts, custom framing, floral, home décor, jewelry making, scrapbooking, fabrics, party supplies and seasonal products, Hobby Lobby has helped its customers to bring the best out of their creativity and imagination. Hobby Lobby was established 48 years ago in Oklahoma, US on August 3, 1972.

Formerly known as Hobby Lobby Creative Centers, this arts and crafts retailer is open during the coronavirus pandemic. But, there are a few changes in the operation of this store. Here’s what you need to know.

What are the new timings for Hobby Lobby?

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Hobby Lobby has observed some major changes in the working hours. To take into account the safety protocols in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the store will from Monday to Saturday.

The store hours for Hobby Lobby is from 9 am to 8 pm. The store will remain closed on Sundays. And, the store observes no special timing for the senior citizens.

What are additional measures taken by Hobby Lobby?

The store is taking extensive care of sanitizing the used places within the store.

The website of the company has guaranteed that the store is taking care of the prevention measures of the spread of coronavirus, hence it is safe for them to go shopping in the store.

The CEO of the company, Hobby Lobby has said that they are looking out for the latest developments of the spread of the pandemic and they are on track with the suggestions from health authorities. The employees are also within the strictures of the safety protocols and the Hobby Lobby company is closely observing their health condition as well.

Since 2014, the full-time hourly wage for the employees had been $15. It was announced in September, 2020 that the employees salary will be raised to $17 which is to be effective from October 1, 2020.

The first Hobby Lobby store was established by David Green in northwest Oklahoma City back in 1972. As of 2020, the chain of Hobby Lobby has more than 900 locations worldwide. The Hobby Lobby store during the ongoing pandemic is presently open everyday except Sundays.

