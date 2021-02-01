Hermione Granger: Updates about the Harry Potter character

Who is the smartest witch in Hogwarts? To this, one name will always pop up in our mind and that is Hermione Granger. She was initially considered as just a big nerd but soon began to be everyone’s most admired and loved character. However, she was born to muggle parents and it was when she was 11 that she realized she possessed powers. She was then sent to Hogwarts to study witchcraft. It was there that she became friends with Harry Potter and Ron Weasley. Hermione had exceptional intelligence and eagerness to learn new things. She was also a member of the Gryffindor House. She also played major roles in all the battles that they had to fight throughout the series. Those who have seen the series know that Hermione ended up being the Minister for Magic.

Which movie is she part of?

Hermione Granger is a character from the famous series Harry Potter. She appeared in all of its seasons and was an indispensable character of the series. The series is taken from the book written by J.K Rowling of the same name. It was very popular until its last season and is watched and loved by almost everyone all over the world. Harry Potter earned an amount accounting to $7.7 billion.

Who played this role?

Hermione Granger was played by the very talented Emma Watson. She is an actress, model and activist. She began playing this role from a very young age and rose to popularity since then. Emma was born on April 15, 1990, in Paris to Jacqueline Luesby and Chris Watson. Other roles she was part of are in My Week with Marilyn, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, This Is the End, Noah, Colonia, Regression, Beauty and the Beast, The Circle, and Little Women. She is also the winner of several accolades.

Also Read: Hermione Granger How is the famous Harry Potter character?

Net worth of Emma Watson

Emma Watson has a net worth of $80 million. She has earned all this through her extensive and successful career as a model and actress. During her role in Harry Potter, she received salaries worth millions. She earned almost $15-$20 million annually.

The post Hermione Granger: Updates about the Harry Potter character by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.