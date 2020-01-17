Here’s the zany internal Apple EasyPay music video you’ve probably never seen

This early morning, we presented you to The Apple Archive, an informal collection of the Cupertino firm’s main video clips, print advertisements, advertising pictures, and also also some mind-blowing internal training video clips– look into young Woz and also his solitary jewelry at the start of this very early video on the worth of licenses!

But at the time, we were completely uninformed that the archive likewise included this wonderful monstrosity: a four-minute music video impersonating as an “Easy Pay training video.”

We will certainly currently cause it upon you:

It simply keeps going, does not it?

I can presume what you’re assuming, however no, these workers were not terminated– actually, a LinkedIn account recommends diva Brian Maslow invested 5 even more years at the firm and also obtained advertised initially to educate his other Apple retail workers, later on educated Whole Foods workers, and also is currently a supervisor of skill growth at NBCUniversal.

There seem plenty extra internal video clips and also unreleased video clips in The Apple Archive’s collection also, and also a helpful search attribute if you’re just curious about those. Ever seen the initial iMac advertisement where Jeff Goldblum and also some children are concealing under a table since they’re frightened of cable televisions? Or the video where Apple knocks down among its timeless structures in sluggish activity, readied to the excellent song? Check ’em out while you can.

And if you currently discover on your own with a food craving for even more tragic technology firm music video clips, simply look into this memorable number that the majority of absolutely did not conserve BlackBerry from being ridiculed by application programmers in 2012.