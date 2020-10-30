Here is the guide for you to build Minecraft End Portal easily !

The game of Minecraft has such a crazy fan-base. It’s so big that there is a whole community dedicated to Minecraft. However, if you are one the beginners, this article is just for you. Today, we are going to tell you about one of the most important features in Minecraft- Building an end portal. Even if you are not a beginner, you might want to look at this article to know about Minecraft End Portal. So, let’s begin!

What is Minecraft End Portal?

Firstly, let me explain what Minecraft is. Minecraft is a 3D sandbox game with no particular goals to achieve. Hence, the players love how it allows them great freedom to choose how to play the game. It provides a virtually infinite game world.

Moving ahead, let’s talk about Minecraft End Portal. The End Portal in Minecraft is the portal that used to enter the End. In other words, an End Portal acts as a doorway from the Overworld to the End biome.

How to make a Minecraft End Portal?

The End Portal is situated in the portal room in a stronghold, which is usually underground. Hence the portal room is deep inside the stronghold. In addition, it is surrounded by End Portal frames in a 3×3 square. So, to activate the portal, you have to right-click on the 12 end portal frames while having selected the Eye of Ender.

However, the game of Minecraft has many modes. They include Survival Mode, Hardcore Mode, Creative Mode, Adventure Mode, and Spectator Mode. Hence, the functioning of the End Portal could vary for these modes.

End Portal in Creative Mode

As of the new update, an End Portal can be built-in Creative Mode. This is an alternative to the above-mentioned process. Here, you must cover the side of the 3×3 square with End Portal frames. Next, fill all the frames with the eyes of Ender. Moreover, the last eye must face must be facing inwards towards the portal.

Points to keep in mind for making End Portal!

The End Portal frame cannot be broken in Survival Mode. On the other hand, it can be broken in the Creative Mode.

You cannot build an End Portal in the Nether without using hacks or Debug Mode. However, if you are able to create the portal in Debug, it will be invisible. Also, upon going through it, the end credits will play. So you will be transported to your Spawn point in the Overworld.

Experts say that “Looking at an End portal from underneath will not show the speckled square that an above view would do. Rather, the End portal frames will appear to be smoldering.”

According to the records, Eyes of Ender can sometimes be found in the End portal slots which helps in saving 20% of each of them. However, an end portal is rarely spawn fully filled.

