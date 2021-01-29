Heidi Klum: Personal Life, childhood, career and net worth

Heidi Klum is Victoria’s Secret Angel who has attained a lot of success in this field. She is also an actress, TV host, businesswoman, fashion designer, TV producer, artist, and occasional singer. She has acquired quite a fortune from her modelling career, which led her to be a Victoria’s Secret’s Angel. Further, she also has her own business line. Moreover, now that you know about her career, you might be curious as of how much she earns. You have come to the right place. This article will further give you details about his personal life, childhood and net worth. Here are some quick facts about her to read through.

Quick facts about Heidi Klum

Renowned for being a Victoria’s Secret’s Angel

Born on: 1 June 1973

Age: 47 years

Profession: Model, television host, television producer, businesswoman

Married to: Tom Kaulitz

Kids: 3

Siblings: none

How did she rise to fame?

Heidi Klum was born in Bergisch Gladbach, in German Town. Her parents are Erna and Günther Klum. Her mother was a hairdresser and her father, an executive in a cosmetics company. She began her modelling at a young age of 19 and also won the competition. Along with this, she began modelling and appearing in magazines like Vogue, Elle, InStyle, Glamour. Outside the fashion industry, she modelled for Sports Illustrated. Moreover, she also established her own line of fashion and cosmetics. She has increased her business by working with Givenchy, Marc Jacob, McDonald’s, Volkswagen, New Balance, and Astor.

Moreover, she has also ventured her career into acting by appearing in Sex and the City, Spin City, How I Met Your Mother, Yes, Dear, Ella Enchanted, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, The Devil Wears Prada, and Perfect Stranger. She is also the winner of multiple awards like Peabody and Emmy.

Personal Life

Heidi Klum was initially married to Ric Pipino. Later, in 2002, they got married. Later, she dated Flavio Briatore and then was involved with Seal. However, she was romantically involved with her bodyguard before dating Vito Schnabel. The couple broke up with him and then married to Tom Kaulitz in 2019.

Net worth of Heidi Klum

Heidi has a net worth of $160 million. She earns an amount of $19 million from her career and projects. This number is likely to increase in the coming years.

