Heels Trailer out! Starz announces the release date!

Starz has announced the release date of its upcoming wrestling drama titled “Heels”. The premiere date was announced with an official trailer. The show has been scheduled to premiere on 15 August, and will stream at 9 pm ET.

Created by Michael Waldron, the show stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in the lead role. The two actors play brothers- Jack and Ace Spade, who want to become professional wrestlers. However, they battle each other over how to lead their late father’s wrestling company. Their rivalry also bring them against each other inside the ring, where Jack plays the villain known as ‘Heel’, while Ace plays the hero aka ‘face’.

Both the lead stars also shared the trailer on their social media with caption, “Welcome to the DWL”.

Check out the trailer here-

According to the show’s official description, “Heels” is “a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals (Arrow‘s Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, and Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig as younger brother Ace) war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to… or hard to leave behind.”

Other than Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, the show also casts-

Alison Luff as Jack’s wife Staci

Mary McCormack as Jack’s business partner Willie Day

Kelli Berglund as Ace’s valet and love interest Crystal Tyler

Allen Maldonado as champion wrestler Rooster Robbins

James Harrison as journeyman wrestler Apocalypse

Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a former wrestler-turned-recruiter

According to the reports, Showrunner Mike O’ Malley is also expected to appear on the show as the owner of a Florida-based wrestling promotion, who also ends up clashing with Jack.

The Starz show “Heels” will be produced by Paramount Television, Lionsgate Television, and LBI Entertainment. Mike O’Malley is on board as the showrunner and executive producer, and Peter Segal as the director and co-EP.

