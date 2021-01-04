Hearing Loss: Causes, Symptoms & Solutions

Losing any one of our senses is definitely a rather unpleasant and stressful experience. Yet, some issues are definitely more serious than the others. Losing your hearing is certainly high on the list of stressful experiences that people have a hard time accepting and adjusting to. The good news is, some hearing loss types are treatable, meaning that people have the opportunity to sort of renew their senses and thus improve their overall quality of life.

Before we get to the treatment part, though, we need to understand the causes of hearing loss as well as get acquainted with the actual symptoms, so as to help you discover this problem in its early stages if you have it. If you pay a quick visit to this page, you will get a lot of useful information about this actual problem, which will help you understand what causes it, as well as how you can solve it. First things first, though, let us check out the causes and the symptoms.

Causes

In order to understand what causes these issues, you will first have to get familiar with the different types of hearing loss. Basically, there are three most common types, called conductive, sensorineural and mixed hearing loss. All of those are caused by different things and they are also treated in different ways. Let us take a look at the causes of all the type individually.

The first type, i.e. the conductive, is initiated by problems with the eardrum, ear canals or the middle ear and its bones. There are allergies and infections that can be in the root of this particular issue. In addition to that, fluid in the middle ear caused by colds can also be the reason why you develop such a problem and there are also some benign tumors that might lead to the development of hearing loss.

Sensorineural hearing loss is the result of issues in the inner ear and it is also known as nerve-related hearing loss. This particular type can be caused by certain tumors, viruses and diseases, as well as by head trauma or simple exposure to loud noises for long periods of time. Autoimmune inner ear diseases can also lead to this type of problem.

Finally, as the name says it, the mixed type is basically a combination of the two different types mentioned above. It is important for you to understand that some of these conditions, depending on the cause among other things, are treatable and reversible, while some can be treated but not reversed. Of course, there are also those rare conditions that cannot be treated either.

You might learn more about causes and other important things here: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/249285

Symptoms

It goes without saying that these symptoms can vary depending on the type of the condition, as well as the degree of hearing loss. This is probably perfectly clear to everyone. If you are suffering from a more serious issue, you probably will not even need to think about recognizing the subtle and small symptoms, since there will be a lot of those perfectly obvious ones that you will not be able to miss even if you wanted to.

Those obvious signs include inability to understand everyday conversations, which leads to you asking people to repeat what they said rather often, as well as the inability to understand something even though you think you can actually hear it. Furthermore, if you find yourself turning up the volume on the TV or any other device and keeping it at an unnatural level, that is a clear sign of hearing loss. Extreme difficulty in communicating is another obvious sign.

There are, however, some more subtle signs that you might not be able to connect to hearing loss right away, but those should serve you to discover the problem at its early stages. Here is what you should pay attention to. If you find yourself exhausted after doing nothing but listening to people for a long time, then you might want to consider doing a checkup. Additionally, a seemingly insignificant buzzing sound in your ears could also be the sign of this problem, so make sure not to ignore it. On top of it all, if you realize that noisy settings such as restaurants or social gatherings are upsetting you, maybe it is time for an examination.

Treatment

As I have already mentioned above, some of these conditions are perfectly treatable and even reversible, meaning that it is much better to discover them rather sooner than later. When you do discover an issue, though, what is it that you should do? What should be your next step? Well, naturally, you will want to find a way and treat the problem and your doctor should be of huge help in that endeavor.

Let us cut to the chase right away. You will probably get a recommendation on a hearing aid you should use and those also come in different types, meaning that not every device is suitable for every single hearing loss type. That should not get you discouraged, though. As you can see at Audien Hearing, there are quite a few devices that could be of help. Your only task is to consult your doctor about the perfect type of hearing aid for your actual problem.

How to Find It

Once you consult the doctor and once you have determined which type would be suitable for your actual hearing loss condition, you will have another task on your hands. To put it simply, you will need to comb the market in search of the perfect hearing aid device for you. This should not be a difficult task, but it does require your full attention. In other words, you should not just make a purchase without doing some proper research and thus ensuring that the product you are buying is of perfect quality.

There are a few important steps you will need to take and some significant factors to take into consideration during your searching process. If you do this part right, though, you will get to enjoy the most amazing aids that will help you hear everyone around you much better and that will last for a long time, which is rather important. So, let me tell you what you should do to find the most perfect aid.

For starters, you might want to talk to a few people who have similar issues and let them give you their recommendations regarding these aids and the suppliers they bought them from. Make sure to remember all the great recommendations you get, but do not rush into making a purchase just yet. Instead, you should do some online research about those products and the suppliers that were recommended. Even if you did not get any recommendations, you should do the same online research.

When it comes to the factors that you need to consider, here is what you need to know. First, you want the device to be durable and made in a high-quality manner. In addition to that, you want the suppliers selling those products to be reputable in the community and recognized as a company providing people with amazing hearing aids. That way, you will be able to get the perfect aid for you.

