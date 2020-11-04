Has spinoff of Green Arrow and The Canaries being planned ?

Green Arrow and The Canaries is the 9th episode of season 8 of the American Television series arrow. It is based on the DC Comic character Green Arrow. Beth Schwartz and March Guggenheim is the writer of the episode. It is directed by Tara Miele. It received mixed reviews from the audience. Now the audience is wondering if the planned Arrowverse spinoff actually going ahead.

When will the spinoff of Green Arrow and The Canaries hit screen?

In March 2020 Arrow came to an end and since then the audience is waiting to hear the news whether it is moving ahead or not. As per sources earlier it was announced by the producer through the official Twitter account that the decision would come in May. Till now no official announcements have been made.

In an interview, the producer has shared that “So I’m not entirely sure if there’s another chapter to be had at this moment in time. At some point, I need to figure out exactly what I’m doing with the Arrowverse going forward, but I haven’t quite figured that out yet”. He also shared that Arrowverse is still going on. He doesn’t have to think about ending it any time soon.

What would be the plot of the spinoff of Green Arrow and The Canaries?

Nothing can be predicted as off now. Since there is no official announcement on the spinoff being happening it’s difficult to say what would be the storyline. The audience will have to wait till the official announcements are made.

What would be the cast of the spinoff of Green Arrow and The Canaries?

Whether the creators will go with the old cast or it will be an entirely new cast is difficult to predict. Once the creators make a decision to go ahead with the spinoff then things will be more clear. Till then the audience will have to keep guessing.

Brief background of Green Arrow and The Canaries –

The story revolves around billionaire playboy Oliver Queen. He was shipwrecked for five years. He then returns to Starling City and becomes a bow-wielding, hooded vigilante. He fights for corruption and crime. It is set in the Arrowverse.

The main cast includes Juliana Harkavy, Ben Lewis, Katherine McNamara, Joseph David-Jones, Katie Cassidy.

