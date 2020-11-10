Has Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum renewed for season 2?

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is an Indian romantic drama television series. The series was aired from 17 June 2019 to 14 March 2020 on Star Plus. The series was produced by Sandiip Sikcand under SOL Productions. Karan Grover and Dipika Kakar were seen playing the lead role.

The story revolved around the lives of Dr. Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. They are two different individuals who belong to a different world. They are unaware that one day they would collide. Rohit is a successful cardiologist calm and practical. He believes in science and logic. Sonakshi is a television actress chirpy and vivacious. She believes in friction and magic.

The series was a hit among the audience. Now the speculation is high for season 2.

When will Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum season 2 hit screen?

There was a rumor that the series is coming back with season 2. The audiences were super excited and they believed the rumor to be true. They also started guessing the storyline of season 2. But as per sources, the series will not be coming back for season 2.

What would be the story of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum season 2?

Season 2 is not in cards at this point so it would be difficult to predict the story. The audience will have to wait for the official update from the creators.

What would be the cast of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum season 2?

Speculations are there the old cast will be back in season 2 if it happens. But nothing cannot be confirmed as yet till the renewal of season 2 by creators.

Till now who all have acted in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum –

Mohini Kewalramani, Ashish Nayyar, Shalini Kapoor Sagar, Anahita Jahanbaksh, Tanaaz Irani, Kishwer Merchant, Wasim Mushtaq, Vicky Thawani, Mishthi Tyagi, Abhishek Malik, Dhwani Shah, Paras Zutshi, Alice Kaushik, Pravisht Mishra, Kashish Rai, Famaz Shetty, Romil Chaudhary, Hemaakshi Ujjain, Deepak Singh Sandhu, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Shivani Gosain, Sangeeta Adhikary, Parmeshwar Shah, Saba Khan, Subodh Gupta, Manisha Soni, Atul Singh, Manisha Chitrode, Snehal Borkar, Aasya Wagh, Sultan Warsi, Subhlaxmi Das, Sanket Walia, Tanisha Wagh, Smitha Mohan, Garima Verma, Aayesha Vindhara, Hema Sharma, Rahul Singh, Aman Gandhi, Mayanka Sharma.

The post Has Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum renewed for season 2? by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.