Has Call Me By Your Name coming up with a sequel?

Call Me By Your Name is a coming-of-age romantic drama film released in 2017. The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino and screen played by James Ivory. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Andre Aciman. The film is the final installment in Guadagnino’s thematic “Desire” trilogy. The film was a super hit among the audience. Now the anticipation of the sequel is very high among the audience.

When will the sequel of Call Me By Your Name hit screen?

The director is keen to come up with the sequel he shared in one of the interviews but till now no news of a sequel is there. Initially, he said that the sequel would release in 2020. However one of the casts Armie Hammer said it would be difficult to say when would the sequel hit screen. She also said that the cast needs to age a few years first.

What will be the cast of the sequel of Call Me By Your Name?

According to the director’s earlier update, the whole cast would be returning for the sequel. He said it was a great pleasure to work with Esther Garrel, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Armie Hammer, and other casts. The family will be back again in the sequel. As per sources, James Ivory won’t return to write the next sequel.

What would be the story of the sequel of Call Me By Your Name?

The Call Me By Your Name film ends with Elio quietly coming to terms with Oliver’s engagement. The director has already announced that the film will be set 5 to 6 years afterward showing the late 80s. He also shared that he has planned a grand theme for the sequel.

AIDS crisis will play a larger part in the story along with the Gulf War and the rise of Silvio Berlusconi in Italy. As per the director update,1st film just the beginning, he would need five more films to describe the character.

Brief Background Of Call Me By Your Name –

A 17-year-old Jewish Italian Elio lives with his parents in the rural areas of northern Italy. He spends his days at their 17th-century villa. He soon meets Oliver. He is a doctoral student who works as an intern with Elio’s father. They both discover the heady beauty of awakening desire in the summer that alters their lives forever.

The main cast of the film – Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel, Victoire, Vanda Capriolo, Antonio Rimoldi, Marco Sgrosso, Andre Aciman, Peter Spears, Timothee Chalamet, Amira Casar, Elena Bucci, Beppe Grillo.

