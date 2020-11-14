Has Backstreet Rookie renewed for season 2?

Backstreet Rookie is a 2020 South Korean television series. It is based on the 2016–2017 webtoon Convenience Store Saet-byul written by Hwalhwasan. It is the 1st Korean drama by the global channel Lifetime. Produced by Taewon Entertainment. The series released on SBS TV from June 19 to August 8 on Fridays and Saturdays. It had 16 episodes. It is also available in multiple languages globally.

When will Backstreet Rookie season 2 hit screen?

As per sources, Backstreet Rookie is not renewed for season 2. This does not mean that season 2 will not happen; it just isn’t in the cards at this time. There is a lot of reason for another season. Till then the audience will have to keep their fingers crossed for more episodes.

Just the day before the finale the cast expressed their views on filming the final episodes. One of the lead stars said he had so much fun shot for the series. The last day of the shot was bittersweet. He also said he is grateful to everyone who enjoyed the drama.

From the lead, the actor’s statement is clear that they have bid farewell to the series. The unexpected and unique conclusion clearly indicates its the end of the series.

What would be the Backstreet Rookie season 2 storyline?

The renewal of season 2 is not done by the creators so nothing can be said about the story of season 2. The audience will have to wait for the official announcement for further clarification.

Who all can be seen in Backstreet Rookie season 2?

Since season 2 is not going to happen to predict the cast would be difficult. If the creators decide to go ahead with the series then speculations are there most of the old cast will be back.

Who all have acted in Backstreet Rookie?

Ji Chang-wook, Kim Yoo-jung, Han Sun-hwa, Do Sang-woo, Kim Sun-young, Lee Byung-joon, Eum Moon-suk, Kim Ji-hyun, Ahn Sol-bin, Kim Min-kyu, Seo Ye-hwa, Yoon Soo, Neulbo, Woo Hyun, Lee Yoon-hee, Bae Gi-bum , Kyeon Mi-ri, Kil Yong-woo, Heo Jae-ho, Ji Chan , Shin Yoon-jung, Lee Ju-ha

