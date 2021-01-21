Harry Styles: What is the net worth of the former One Direction member?

Harry Styles is a name familiar to most of us, especially to the fans of the band One Direction. Many of us grew up listening to their songs and albums, and even today, they continue to remain popular in the music industry. However, we know after the band split up, Harry has been doing solo albums and singles, which is also widely favored by the fans and people. Along with this, he is also a songwriter, model, and actor. His career in acting includes films like Dunkirk, and he has also been the host of The Late Late Show with James Corden and Saturday Night Live. If you are interested to learn further about his childhood, net worth, personal life, and career keep reading. Here are some quick facts to go through before that.

Quick Facts About Harry Styles

Renowned for being a member of the boyband One Direction

Born on: 1 February 1994

Age: 26 years

Profession: Singer, songwriter, actor

Married to: none

Kids: none

Siblings: Gemma, Mike and Amy

How He Became Famous?

Harry Styles was born in Redditch, Worcestershire, England. However, they moved to Holmes Chapel, Chesire, where he was raised. His parents split when he was 7 years old. His childhood was amazing as he received proper support and care from his parents. He had a passion for singing from a young age. Harry used to record covers of Elvis Presley in his karaoke machine. He was also the lead singer in his school band. However, his success and fame did not come easy. Harry has also worked in a bakery in his hometown for a period of time. He is a graduate of Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School.

After being suggested by his mother to attend The X Factor competition, after he failed in his solo round, he was put with four others to compete as a group. The boys further named themselves as “One Direction.” In 2011. they signed to Syco Records and released their first album, “Up All Night.” This reached the top of the charts giving them a lot of fame and attention from people around the world. Other albums are “Take Me Home,” “Midnight Memories,” “Four,” “Made in the A.M.” Their albums continue to top the charts and received multiple accolades. After the band split, Harry went on to pursue a solo career. His first single was Sign of the Times. He made his entry into television through his performance on The Graham Norton Show. The artist continues to have concerts and tours.

Personal Life

Harry Styles’s sexuality has been a question mark to many. However, to his questions regarding his sexuality, he has mentioned that he is straight. He said that this is an area to which he has not given much thought and that everyone has the right to be what they want. He was in a relationship with Caroline Flack from The Xtra Factor. Other than this, he has dated Taylor Swift and Cammile Rowe. He is also an artist who carries out many charity works and fundraising to support people.

Net worth of Harry Styles

Harry Styles has a net worth of $80 million. This money has come from his long successful career with the band and as a solo singer.

