Hard Kill Review – Bruce Willis To Reprise His Role!!

Hard Kill is an American action-thriller movie directed by Matt Eskandari starring Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalfe, and Natalie Eva Marie. It has released on the 21st of August 2020 by Vertical Entertainment.

Being Upset that her advanced technology will be maltreated for military purposes, Eva Chalmers requests an extremist known as the Pardoner, who promises to help her use it to save the world. When she refuses his terrorist plans. He takes her captive and attempts to compel her dad – Donovan into revealing the code to active it.

Donovan selects a team of mercenaries led by Derek Miller to rescue Eva Chalmers and recover the tech.

The work of billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers (Bruce Willis) is so valuable that he hires soldiers to protect it. A terrorist association kidnaps his daughter just to get it.

Who All Are There In It?

A few of the legendary actors took a part in the film, that includes –

Jesse Metcalfe as Derek Miller

Bruce Willis as Donovan Chalmers

Natalie Eva Marie as Sasha

Lala Kent as Eva Chalmers

Texas Battle as Nicholas Fox

Sergio Rizzuto as The Pardoner

Swen Temmel as Dash Hawkins

Tyler Jon Olson as Lt. Colton

The movie releases simultaneously in multiplexes and video on demand in the US on August 21, 2020. It got a theatrical release in Saudi Arabia on November 5 where it earned $93,735. Hard Kill later became ready to stream on Netflix on the 23rd of November 2020.

Anyone hoping Willis might enjoy a career revival. After his rediscovery in M Night Shyamalan’s Split and Glass: beneath those expectations now. Any evidence suggests that he spent more time than normal. On this movie set albeit much of that lassoed to a chair with an expensive snood to keep him cozy.

As ex-Marine directed embattled CEO Donovan Chalmers – Willis is working in that grey area between zero fuss and not much effort.

The central event is a common shuffle around some ancient old cliches. It is covered with abysmal dialogue and shot by someone who has played a lot of first-person shooters.

It transpires that Chalmers’ techno-whizz daughter (Lala Kent) has been kidnapped by an international whip – The Pardoner (Sergio Rizzuto) whose smash-the-system rhetoric expressed in tedious sub-Dr Evil speeches needs stomping out with personally sourced paramilitary force.

The post Hard Kill Review – Bruce Willis To Reprise His Role!! by Jason Goldberg appeared first on The TeCake.