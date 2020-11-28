Haikyu Season 3 on which platform we can be stream season 3?

Haikyu!! Season 3 titled Haikyū!! Karasuno High School vs Shiratorizawa Academy Karasuno. It is the anime creation of a manga series which was created by Haruichi Furudate. It was created under Production I.G and got released from October 8 to December 10, 2016. Sentai Filmworks has also put up Season 3. The series’s first opening song is “Hikariare” by Burnout Syndromes, and the final song of the series is “Mashi Mashi” by Nico Touches the Walls.

Haikyu!! is based on a small boy named Shouyou Hinata, who wants to make it big as a volleyball player. He gathers people for his team. In the first match, the team plays against star player Tobio Kageyama. Kageyama’s team defeats Hinata’s team, and Hinata promises to get his revenge on Kageyama.

Is Season 3 available on Netflix?

Haikyu has 3 seasons now and the stream on Netflix depends on the region. All seasons of the series are available only in Japan. Japan has every episode of Haikyuu!! just after their release.

Also, Germany and Switzerland have three seasons while the other countries like the UK, Australia, South Africa, Canada, and the US get only 2 seasons of the show. Hong Kong, Portugal, Spain, India, Singapore, and Thailand get only one season of the show.

What happened in Haikyu Season 3?

Haikyu!! season 3 is shorter than the first two seasons. Season 3 ends with a match between Karasuno High and Shiratorizawa Academy. The match decides who will qualify for the nationals.

The first part of the season is mostly about preparation for the match, and Tsukishima Kei has a big plan that helps the members of his team to defeat their opponents. Hinata and Kageyama do have a major role to play in that game. Karasuno’s best player try their best to get their victory.

The show has new players every season. The star player for season 3 will come from Karasuno’s opposite team. This star player most likely strikes a rivalry with one of Karasuno’s star players.

