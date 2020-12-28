Gwen Stefani: What is the personal life and net worth of this celebrity?

Gwen Stefani is a famous singer and fashion designer. She is known for her songs like “Just a Girl”, “Spiderwebs” and “Don’t Speak”. Gwen began her career as a singer with the band No Doubt. She has enjoyed an independent career as a singer since then. Moreover, she also has begun her own clothing line called the “L.A.M.B”. Other items included are perfumes, eyewear and even dolls. This article covers everything from her childhood, personal life, career and even her net worth. Before that, let’s quickly look at some fact about Gwen Stefani.

Quick Facts About Gwen Stefani

Renowned for being a singer and fashion designer

Born on: October 3, 1969

Age: 51 years

Profession: singer, fashion designer

Engaged to Blake Shelton

Kids: 3

Siblings: Jill, Todd and Eric

How She Became Famous?

Gwen Stefani was born in Fullerton, California and was raised in Anaheim, California. Her parents are Dennis Stefani and Patti. Her father worked as a marketing executive and her mother an accountant. She has two brothers and a sister named Todd, Eric and Jill. Eric had been the reason for Stefani’s debut in the music industry. The band’s third album “Tragic Kingdom”, in which one of them made to the Hot 100 Airplay year-end chart. Along with this, it won the Grammy Award too and sold millions of copies. Their other famous works were “Rock Steady”, “Hey Baby”, “Underneath It All”.

Gwen has been part of many other collaborations like “You’re the Boss”, “South Side” and “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”. However, Gwen released a lot of singles after this such as “Love. Angel. Music. Baby”, “Hollaback Girl” which was also her no.1 single, “The Sweet Escape”, “Wind It Up”, along with others. She also made her debut in the film industry in the movie “The Aviator”. Moreover, Gwen gave the voice for DJ Suki in Trolls. She has also acted in “King of the Hill” and “Gossip Girl”. Her business involves a clothing line which sells even perfumes, eyewear to dolls.

Personal life

Gwen Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale and the couple has two kids named Kingston James McGregor Rossdale and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale. However, in 2015, the two broke it off. Recently, Gwen got into a relationship with Blake Shelton.

Net worth of Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani has a net worth of $150 million. However, she earned all this through her music career and clothing and fashion business.

