Gucci Mane: How did Gucci Mane popularise trap music?

Radric Delantic Davis popularly known with his stage name, Gucci Mane, is a famous American rapper. He is known to have initiated the hip hop subgenre of trap music. He pioneered this genre with the Atlanta-based rappers T.I. and Young Jeezy, in the 2000s and 2010s.

Atlanta-based rapper Gucci Mane’s career began in the mid-2000s with Trap House, followed by his second album, Hard to Kill in 2006. Gucci has made himself known as the Trap King of the South.

Quick facts about Gucci Mane

Name: Radric Delantic Davis

Popularly known as: Guwop, Mr. Zone 6, Wizop

Birth Date: February 12, 1980

Age: 40 years old

Birth Place: Bessemer, Alabama, U.S.

Genres: Hip hop, trap, southern hip hop

Famous as: Rapper, songwriter

Years active: 2001–present

Net worth: $12 million

Early life of Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane was born in Bessemer, Alabama, on 12 February 1980. He was raised by his mother after his parents separated. He was a drug dealer between the years 1993–2001. Gucci Mane graduated from McNair High School in 1998. He began his rapping career when he was 14 years old.

What about his career?

In 2001, Gucci released an album ‘La Flare’ under the record label ‘Str8 Drop Records’. In 2002, was an associate member of ‘Sign Yourself Click’, and shifted to New York. After his introduction to Big Cat, he recorded a track “Black Tee”. He along with Young Jeezy, released a song “So Icy”. Gucci’s first indie record ‘Trap House’ was released in 2006. His album went ahead to secure position in the top 20 hits of Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

In 2007, he released ‘Back to the Trap House’ that included a remix of “Freaky Gurl”. In 2010, his third studio record ‘The Appeal: Georgia’s Most Wanted’ came out. His screen appearances includes ‘Birds of a Feather’ ‘Spring Breakers’, and ‘Gucci Mane-The Lost Footage’.

What about his personal life?

Gucci Mane was married to Keyshia Ka’oir in 2017. They are expecting their first child together. They recently announced that they are going to have a son.

What about his net worth?

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane has an estimated net worth of $12 million. He is a trap pioneer who kicked off his career with the release of albums and mixtapes that rose him to face since the 2000s.

