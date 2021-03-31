GTA Vice City Mod Apk: One of the most played GTA game

Take on Vice City and build up your own criminal empire. Download Grand Theft Auto: Vice City APK for Android now to get one of the greatest and epic games ever released. Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto series never disappoints and this is throw back to one of the most greatest releases by the developer makes it an awesome way to kill some time.

This is one of the best GTA games that ever released on PlayStation 2 and PC, it was surpassed only by GTA: San Andreas. Many people believe this to be the top game in the Grand Theft Auto series. If you’re quite new to the game, then you should definitely consider some easy tips and tricks when playing it – if you’re returning to the game after quite some time having played it years ago on PS2 or your PC, then welcome back to Vice City.

Tricks to plat GTA Vice City Mod Apk

1. Do police missions on the side, more as a part time thing for earning some money. While this might not sound like the most meaningful thing to do that challenges you to become a mafia boss, still, you must try out some police missions for earning extra cash. You can make loads of easy money by chasing down and killing criminals and thugs. All you need to do is steal a police car and then start the bonus missions. Note that once your police car has been destroyed, you’ll not be able to continue the police missions.

2. Do taxi missions. If you want to earn simple money without being shot at, then steal or hijack a taxi and start doing the taxi bonus missions. You’ll get a big tip if you get the passenger there much before the desired time and without crashing too much. It’s a tried and tested way to earn a little extra cash.

