GTA Vice City Mod APK: Get the action packed game now!

The game GTA Vice City MOD APK is one of the most popular action-adventure games of the 90’s era. Most importantly, this is one of the oldest yet well-admired games of all time. Certainly, this game was widely appreciated and incredibly got attention of numerous noticeable gaming networks from all around the globe. This game makes a few distinct references to a wide range of occasions of the time.

The story revolves around the character of Tommy. He just got released from prison after 15 whole years for the charge of murder. But this time, while making a drug trade, he gets robbed. Hence, he decides to take over the Vice City. The game goes forward with plenty of joyful adventures.

Details:

Name: GTA Vice City Mod APK MOD Version: 1.09 OS: Android 7 and Above Mod Features: Unlimited money and health, Unlocked Missions Price: Free Genre: Action-Adventure Mode: Single or Multiplayer Google Play Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rockstargames.gtavc Size: 1.5 Gb

It additionally represents a few references to Miami Vice, a TV show. The graphics, dialogues, and songs add a feather to the cap. It has been eighteen years since the release, yet the craze for this game has not vanished. This game gives a whole level of satisfaction to the gamer, be it on Xbox, PSP, or Android.

The Android version is best out of all for those who lack a PSP or Xbox. But who wishes to spend on it? That’s why we have brought the absolutely free version for you!

This game can be downloaded by just following few steps:

Download the game from the link given below. Install the game. Copy and paste the OBB file at location Android Open GTA Vice City APK in your Mobile Phone The game is fully installed now.

APK Link: https://t.me/nextalerts/80

OBB Link: https://t.me/nextalerts/81

https://mega.nz/file/h9QjRKII#cg8OzmH5LPoo2-UFXdzvJ8KiECjZf2r3S07Sz-DkgeM