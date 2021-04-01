GTA Vice City Mod Apk- Features and how to download

GTA Vice City MOD APK

GTA Vice City is an action-adventure game developed by Rockstar Games in 2002. GTA Vice city is loved by millions of people, video game fans, and gamers. In this game, you can enjoy the city’s natural environment and play and pass the missions to make progress in the game. You’ll be able to spend Unlimited Money on the game and enjoy locked features in the modded version of the game. You can drive in the city as a criminal and enjoy different experiences in the city. This article will guide you on how to download and install GTA.

Concept of the game

First, in the game, you enter the city as a criminal and get involved in illegal actions such as drug dealing, bank robberies, drive-thru, etc. So, obviously, the city Police will be in action to try to kill your character. You need to get a massive amount of big and strong weapons for hitting the Police and Military forces. There are many places to explore in vice city, visit clubs and make loads of money by doing illegal activities, killing people, and completing missions. By doing all this, you can become the most powerful person in the city.

But if you want to different things rather than doing missions and all, you can live in the city as a good person and run your taxi or ambulance business to help the injured and people to reach their favorite destinations. You can get GTA vice city mod to enjoy unlimited money and buy your favorite Villas and vehicles in the town. You can see the city map to find desired locations. Drive and enjoy different types of cars, bikes, scooters, and many other different types of vehicles. One interesting thing is that you can get helicopters at different city locations, and you’ll have to find them out.

App Name

GTA Vice City Apk

File Size

7.60 MB

Operating System

Android 4.0 and above

Latest Version

v1.09

Developer

Rockstar Games

Download Here

GTA Vice City

Download Now

Features

So, this was the concept and main storyline of GTA vice city. Let us take a look at some different features of the game. However, we won’t cover all its features, so we’ll try to explore some of the best features of the game.

Enjoy Pro Weapons and Vehicles

You’ll have an unlimited amount of money so that you can purchase your favorite weapons and vehicles, or you can earn money by killing other gangsters and doing thefts. You can have and use weapons such as sniper rifles, pistols, handguns, and machine guns which is absolutely best in big gunfights. You can get the bigger rocket and grenade launchers to destroy the police and military helicopters and cars. On the other hand, you won’t need to buy cars separately; you can get cars by killing people and getting police cars. You can also get a speedy car by using the cheat code “GETTHEREFAST.”

Complete the job and make Money

As we have already seen before, you have a huge variety of jobs available in GTA Vice City. You can be a taxi or ambulance driver, and you’ll be earning money as you finish each job. So, before starting your job, you will grab a taxi or ambulance from anyone or a hospital. If you find a taxi belonging to someone in the street, you’ll stop him and snatch his taxi. After getting your desired vehicle, you only need to press (+) on your keyboard, and your job will be started, and it will show your customers located in the given MAP on your Screen. So, as soon as you complete one job in the MAP, you’ll see your next customer. That is how you will keep finding more and more jobs.

Pick a helicopter (Happy Flying)

There are many ways to get a helicopter in GTA vice city. But if you want to find it, you’ll have to search on the top of the buildings. So, how do we do that? You can make your car fly. Sounds good! To convert your car into a flying one, you’ll have to use the cheat code “COMEFLYWITHME.” This will let your vehicle fly. So you can jump off the buildings and find a helicopter. There are several other ways to get a helicopter. If you go to a military base, there you will be able to find an army helicopter.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City [Cheat Codes]

This is also a pretty handy way to enhance your gaming experience. You can do almost everything with Cheatcodes. You can have weapons, vehicles, tanks, etc. One great thing about cheat codes is you can get rid of police using a single cheat code. So, they can be helpful many times if you’re in danger. There are many lists of cheat codes you can get from the net.

Download GTA Vice City MOD APK and enjoy all locked features

Now, GTA Vice City isn’t freely available. On Google Play, this is listed as a paid game. So, you’ll have to spend some money to get it for android or iPhone. So, the GTA Vice City MOD APK is for the ones who can’t afford to purchase it from Play Store. You can download this modded file and install the game on your device absolutely free of cost, with some amazing hacks such as unlimited money, ammunition, etc. GTA Vice City hack APK allows you to play the game more leisurely, and you can become the boss of Vice City with this MOD apk version.

Overall Visual & Sound Quality

Now, we are going to do some technical research on the game. We will take a look at the graphical side and sound quality of GTA Vice City. This is very important because if graphics and sound quality are not good in the game, it won’t entertain you.

Graphics

The Graphics should be visually satisfying; then, we can enjoy any gameplay thoroughly. GTA vice city provides us with a great visual experience. And it also feels like a real city, and you can enjoy interesting visuals even on Android. You will be having complete control over the visual elements of the game. You can make several changes to the screen resolution, graphics.

There are a variety of customization options that you get on the menu. So, you can set the graphics according to your eye satisfaction. Even if you’re using an older device and cannot run the game with high-end graphics, you can decrease the quality to ensure a smooth gaming experience.

Music/Sound

You will absolutely cherish the sound and music quality in the game. Whatever you do in the city, you’ll get realistic car accidents, gun fightings, helicopter crashes, and other explosive sound effects in-game. If you want, you can turn on the radio in your vehicles. If you’re doing missions or working with a taxi, ambulance, you’ll be able to listen to some hilarious jokes and fun talks of your character. So overall, you will get an immersive and impressive sound experience in GTA Vice City.

How to Install GTA Vice City APK with OBB file?

Here we’ll be showing you how to Install GTA Vice City APK with OBB data files. We’re going to list straightforward and simple steps, most simply so you can easily install GTA Vice City APK.

Download GTA Vice City Mod APK file and install it on your device, but don’t open the game yet.

Extract the downloaded OBB file, and place in the given path: / sdcard / Android / obb /

Now, you can run the game safely; enjoy!

I’m sure the fans of the game GTA Vice city are always looking forward to playing gangsters, the natural environment, and other immersive games. Our goal is to provide you with MOD files and an exclusive guide easily and understandably via this platform. So, stay tuned with us, and we’ll help you in keeping yourself entertained.

Conclusion

This is an all-in-one game for cars, bikes, fight, Gangster behaving game fans. You can thoroughly enjoy riding, driving, flying, and fighting with Police and other criminal gangs. Hence, you can kill people to collect their money to complete missions. In GTA Vice City’s missions, you will basically be working for drug dealers. Your job will be to kill their enemies and perform other illegal activities to help them make money. So, obviously, police will try to stop and interrupt you from doing so. But despite having all these hurdles, you’ll have to complete the mission in a certain period of time. So, if you haven’t played it yet, you must try this game out because it will make you a crazy fan of the GTA Series.

But GTA Vice City MOD APK will help you destroy your enemies by spending unlimited money on big and powerful weapons, cars. The impressive thing is that you can pick your favorite boat or ferry and go to the other city by Seaways. But if you’re not able to get on a boat, you can make your car floating by using cheat codes. That’s the Game Changer!

F.A.Q about GTA Vice City Mod Apk:

Q. Is GTA Vice City Mod Apk free?

Ans. Yes, it is totally free.

Q. Is GTA Vice City hack apk safe?

Ans. Yes, it is totally free from any malware and is safe to use on your device.

Q. Does this Mod unlock everything within the game?

Ans. Yes, it unlocks everything.

Q. Can I get banned for using GTA Vice City hack Apk?

Ans. No, there’s no way you can get banned in any manner.

Q. Does it contain any ads?

Ans. No, it’s totally ad-free.

The post GTA Vice City Mod Apk- Features and how to download by Samuel Ditkovich appeared first on The TeCake.