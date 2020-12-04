GTA V Cheat codes of the game in Xbox One.

Grand Theft Auto V otherwise known as GTA V game is a game developed by Rockstar North. The game was released in 2013. It is an action-adventure based game. Grand Auto Theft (GTA) series IV came in 2006. From the time of its release, this is the first main entry in the game series. It is basically based on South California. The setting where the game takes place is in the fictional state of San Andreas. It is a single player game. The game is obtainable on PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Microsoft windows. The game can be found for players on various platforms.

How is the gameplay of GTA V?

The story is three protagonists. One protagonist character is a gangster Franklin Clinton and the other protagonist is a retired bank robber Michael De Santa. The third one is the smuggler and drug dealer Trevor Philips. They are all set to commit heists. But they are found to be under bad influence of the government held agency and some powerful criminals. The game is designed where players freely roam around the countryside of San Andreas.

The world of GTA is navigated on foot or by a vehicle. There are many missions throughout the game. This mission involves shooting and driving. The game can be played by all the players available online by 30 members. It has a mode of multiplayer’s. The players of the game take up firearms to kill their targeted enemies. With every quest unfolding, the game unlocks better gameplay content. The types of vehicle that are made to perfectly fit into the map. This was not accountable in the last series.

What defines the cheat codes in a game?

These cheat codes are basically created by game designers. The very initial or basic code is a kind which is hidden in the game itself. They are a series of codes which appear when certain controls are input in a specific sequence. The benefits might include some bonus points or unlocking of some character in the game.

Cheat codes of GTA V to unlock in Xbox One!

Invincibility- RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Max Health and Armor Codes- B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

Give Weapons Codes- Sawed Off Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Assault Rifle, SMG, Pistol, Grenade, RPG, and Knife- Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

Super Jumping – LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

Moon Gravity Codes- LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level- RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

To Lower Wanted Level- RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Running- Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Fast Swimming- LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

For Recharge Ability- A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

To Give Parachute- LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Sky fall – LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

For Explosive Melee Attacks- RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Explosive Bullets- RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

To get Flaming Bullets- LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

For Slow Motion Aim- X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

To get Drunk Mode- Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

To Change the Weather- RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

For sliding Cars- Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

To do Slow Motion- Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

