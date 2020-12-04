GTA V: Cheat codes available for PS4, What are the combinations?

GTA V cheat codes – Grand Theft Auto V otherwise known as GTA V game is a game developed by Rockstar North. The game was released in 2013. It is an action-adventure based game. Grand Auto Theft (GTA) series IV came in 2006. From the time of its release, this is the first main entry in the game series. It is basically based on South California. The setting where the game takes place is in the fictional state of San Andreas. It is a single player game. The game is obtainable on PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Microsoft windows. The game can be found for players on various platforms.

Gameplay of GTA 5!

The story is three protagonists. One protagonist character is a gangster Franklin Clinton and the other protagonist is a retired bank robber Michael De Santa. The third one is the smuggler and drug dealer Trevor Philips. They are all set to commit heists. But they are found to be under bad influence of the government held agency and some powerful criminals. The game is designed where players freely roam around the countryside of San Andreas.

The world of GTA is navigated on foot or by a vehicle. There are many missions throughout the game. This mission involves shooting and driving. The game can be played by all the players available online by 30 members. It has a mode of multiplayer’s. The players of the game take up firearms to kill their targeted enemies. With every quest unfolding, the game unlocks better gameplay content. The types of vehicle that are made to perfectly fit into the map. This was not accountable in the last series.

What are the cheat codes?

These cheat codes are basically created by game designers. The very initial or basic code is a kind which is hidden in the game itself. They are a series of codes which appear when certain controls are input in a specific sequence. The benefits might include some bonus points or unlocking of some character in the game.

GTA V Cheat codes to unlock in PS4!

The given below sets are cheat codes only accountable for PS3 and PS4 consoles. When these below set of codes are taken up from any PS3 or PS4 controller, it will unlock the effect.

To Give Weapons: The sequence is TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

For Invincibility – The sequence is RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

To have Moon Gravity- LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

For Lowering Wanted Level – R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

To Fast Run – Go for TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

For Raising Wanted Level – Click R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

To Fast Swim – LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

To Give Parachute – Click LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

Recharging Ability – X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Slow Motion Aim – The sequence is SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

For Bang Bang – RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

To get Flaming Bullets – L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

