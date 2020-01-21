Google’s Pixelbook Go Chromebook is now available in that pink color

Google’s Pixelbook Go Chromebook is available in a color apart from black now that the “not pink” variation of the laptop computer is delivery from the United States GoogleStore Although the base $649 arrangement with an Intel Core M3 chip is still just available in black, you can obtain the pink design if you’re prepared to tip up to the $849 Core i5 variation we evaluated in our evaluation. Chrome Unboxed was initial to find the accessibility of the brand-new color plan.

We can not picture there are many individuals that’ve been holding back on purchasing a Pixelbook Go totally due to the restricted color alternatives. When we attempted it out for ourselves, Nevertheless, it was a decent-enough laptop computer. Battery life is excellent, the key-board is superb, as well as general it’s a sturdily constructed laptop computer. Its somewhat high rate ways that we would not reach to advise it as the most effective Chromebook about. For contrast, Acer’s Chromebook C871 was introduced previously today with a beginning rate of $329

If you intend to go all out, after that there’s a variation of the Pixelbook Go available with a 4K display that was launched in December for $1,399