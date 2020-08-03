Google’s live-captioning feature will soon work with voice and video calls on Pixel phones

Android’s real-time captions feature, Live Caption, is gaining the ability to work with voice and video calls, Google announced on Monday. Previously, Live Caption only worked with media that played on your phone, like a YouTube video, but this new functionality means you’ll soon be able to have a phone call with someone and get captions of what they’re saying as they say it.

If you want to see Live Caption with calls in action, check out my colleague Dieter Bohn’s video he posted to Twitter using the feature on the newly announced Pixel 4A. Google says the feature will be rolling out to the Pixel 2, 3, 3A, and 4 as well.

Google also announced that the new version of Google Assistant — which debuted with the Pixel 4 and brought a speed boost, a new design, and new capabilities — will be available in German, French, Italian, and Spanish. The company says they’ll be “available soon” on a Google Assistant support page. Google also said that more languages are coming “soon.”

In addition to announcing the $349 Pixel 4A, its new midrange phone, Google also teased two new phones coming later this year: the Pixel 4A 5G, a version of the Pixel 4A with 5G, and the Pixel 5, the company’s next flagship phone.