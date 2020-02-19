Google Stadia is coming to Samsung, Asus, and Razer phones on February 20th

Google revealed today that Stadia will certainly function on some Android phones from Samsung, Asus, and Razer beginning on February 20 th. Up up until this factor, Stadia just functioned on particular Pixel phones.

Here’s the complete listing of the 19 recently sustained phones, that includes the Samsung Galaxy S20 line that’s launching on March 6th:

Samsung Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy S8Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8Active

Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy S9.

Samsung Galaxy S9Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 E.

Samsung Galaxy S10Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20Ultra

RazerPhone

Razer Phone 2.

Asus ROGPhone

Asus ROG Phone II.

These brand-new enhancements– incorporated with the existing assistance for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, and Pixel 4– imply that you can currently play Stadia video games on 26 various Androidphones Stadia’s iphone application does not allow you play video games, however, so you will certainly have to maintain waiting if you desire to play Stadia video games on your iPhone or iPad.

In January, Google assured to bring greater than 120 video games to the cloud video gaming solution in 2020, so there ought to be a lot more material on Stadia throughout this year. It revealed 5 of those brand-new video games recently.