Google rolls out impressive features for Android

Google has finally rolled out some new amazing features for Android, which you will really like. Those who have Android 6 or newer, they can get these latest features right away downloading the new updates . Here is the list of the latest features for Android. Have a quick look at it.

Emergency Location Service

The new Android update is making its Emergency Location Service (ELS) even more helpful. Now, ELS will tell emergency personnel which language your device settings are set to. This will make communication easier when an emergency crew arrives on the scene.

Bedtime Mode

Bedtime mode is a very nice tool that allows its users to block all data usage amid set time periods. Besides this,the tool also helps its users to control usage during hours when they use apps very less on their gadget.

Safer driving…Check

Google’s latest upgrade on the Android device will make driving safer than ever. It shows a list of calendar appointments when the users used Android Auto for direction. Even, it is equipped with new phone dialer, so that its users can call someone who is associated with a calendar appointment.

Android Earthquake Alert System

Google is all set to turn all Android phones into the world’s largest earthquake tracking system. The interesting thing about this update is that it works anywhere in the world, and even this new update turns Android into a seismometer.

As soon as the tremors are detected, your Android device will receive an alert, which allows you to locate cover or better location. Following the quake, the feedback is sent by Android to Google to make the system better and more prepared for the next one.

Google Explained in the blog that “All smartphones come with tiny accelerometers that can sense signals that indicate an earthquake might be happening. If the phone detects something that it thinks may be an earthquake, it sends a signal to our earthquake detection server, along with a coarse location of where the shaking occurred.

‘The server then combines information from many phones to figure out if an earthquake is coming. We’re essentially racing the speed of light (which is roughly the speed at which signals from phone travel) against the speed of an earthquake. And lucky for us, the speed of light is much faster!”