“Gone Girl” star Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run!

Actress Lisa Banes, known for playing Amy’s mother in the movie “Gone Girl” died after she got struck by a scooter in a hit-and-run case. Banes took her last breath 10 days after the accident. She was 65 years old.

Ten days ago, Lisa Banes was struck by a scooter at around 7:30 p.m. on June 4. The incident took place at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side. Banes’ publicist David Williams informed that the actress was crossing Amsterdam Avenue when she was going to visit the Julliard School.

After the incident, the driver of the scooter fled from the scene and there have been no arrests so far. As told by Williams, Banes was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, where she was being treated for “substantial injuries.”

Williams released a statement about Lisa’s death saying, “We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”

I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing. We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss…

— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 15, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Upon hearing the news, Banes’ friends, colleagues and fans mourned and paid tribute to her on social media. Director and actor Seth MacFarlane, who worked with Banes in “The Orville” wrote on Twitter, “I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing. We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss…”

“Just busted,” tweeted singer Jill Sobule. “Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many.”

Lisa Banes was a talented actor who is famously known for playing Bonnie opposite to Tom Cruise in 1998 film “Cocktail”. Other than that, Lisa also appeared in “Legally Blonde”, “Dragon Fly”, “The Hotel New Hampshire”, “Gone Girl” etc. In addition, Banes was also popular in television. She made features in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”, “Law & Order”, “The Good Wide”, “NCIS”, “Once Upon a Time”, “Royal Pains” and many more.

The post “Gone Girl” star Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.