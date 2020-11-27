Goliath Season 4, is it getting a renewal? what are updates?

Goliath season 4 has been officially commissioned by Amazon Studios after the huge success of its third outing. Here’s everything viewers need to know about the release date, cast, trailer, and plot of the new series.

Goliath is expected to return to Amazon Prime Videos later this year with the fourth and final season of the legal drama. Billy McBride (played by Billy Bob Thornton) is set to return to the new series that the showrunner says will focus on a “timely global crisis.” VADER has everything you need to know, including what could happen and when it will launch.

Who can we see in Goliath season 4?

The big question about the cast of season four is whether Billy Bob Thornton will return. Viewers last saw the beloved character bleeding out in a parking lot after being shot by Diana Blackwood (played by Amy Brenneman).

However, the actor spoke about whether he could return in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in October 2019.

“If they’re willing to do another season, I think I’d be inclined to do it. I think they would be because it’s been a successful show for them. So if we can find a way to bring it back, that could happen.”

Other returning cast members hope to include Nina Arianda as Patty Solis-Papagia, Diana Hopper as Denise McBride, and Tania Raymonde as Brittany Gold. The most recurring cast that could return includes Ana de la Reguera as Marisol Silva and William Hurt as Donald Cooperman.

However, it seems unlikely that Dennis Quaid will return as Wade Blackwood, as the series generally features a major new antagonist for each series. Similarly, Amy Brenneman is not expected to return as Diana Blackwood after she was also apparently killed at the end of season three.

In addition to Osment, Hunger Games star Jena Malone will play a founding member of a law firm and Billions actress Clara Wong will play a chemist dedicated to the Zax family.

What will happen in season 4?

Plot details about the show’s fourth season have yet to be confirmed. However, the series is expected to pick up on the dramatic cliffhanger of the third series that left Billy’s life in danger.

When the new series was announced on November 14, executive producer Lawrence Trilling gave a hint as to where it will go.

Is there a trailer for Goliath season 4?

Unfortunately, no trailer has yet been released for the final season of Goliath. This is because the series was just commissioned by Amazon Studios.

