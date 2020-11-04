Goldberg From “Mighty Ducks”- Shaun Weiss: Why was he arrested?

Shaun Weiss was born on August 27, 1978. He is an American former television and film actor. Shaun is well known for his role in Mighty Ducks as a replacement of Greg Goldberg. In recent years he has badly struggled with drug and legal problems.

How was his Early Life?

Shaun Weiss was born on August 27, 1978. He was raised in Montvale, New Jersey, and attended Pascack Hills High School. He is of Jewish descent.

How did Shaun Weiss start his career?

Shaun Weiss started his acting career as Elvis on Pee-wee’s Playhouse, . He made a breakthrough with his role when he earned the part of Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks films. Weiss was firstly meant to play the role of Atuk the Eskimo in the first Mighty Ducks movie and had only one line in it, but his role got bigger. After the first two Mighty Ducks movies, he appeared as Josh Birnbaum in the Disney film Heavyweights. He also appeared in a reoccurring role as peripheral freak “Sean” on the short-lived NBC drama-comedy, Freaks, and Geeks, as well as small appearances on The King of Queens. He appeared in commercial ads for Captain Morgan, Castrol, Verizon Communications, and Mobile ESPN. Weiss appeared in the movie Drillbit Taylor, making an appearance as the school bus driver around the beginning of the film.

Why was Shaun Weiss arrested?

In July 2017, Shaun Weiss was sentenced to 150 days in the Los Angeles County Jail for being accused as a thief. He served just 12 days in jail due to overcrowding. Five days after his release, Weiss was arrested on August 2, 2017, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, in Burbank, California, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. Weiss was arrested at the weekend of August 3, 2018, for public intoxication in Oroville, California. After that arrest, he declared that he was going to rehab. Weiss was arrested on suspicion of burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine on January 26, 2020, in Marysville, California.

