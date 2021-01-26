Godzilla vs Kong, Warner Bros. has release the trailer, here is the trailer

For a long time, wait for the most awaited part of Godzilla is going to over, as Warner Bro. has launched Godzilla vs Kong’s official trailer. With this, fans can not expect the premiering of the movie soon. The official overview of Godzilla vs Kong states that in an epic war for the ages, fearsome giants Godzilla and King Kong face-off, while humanity tries to wipe out all entities and win over the world once and for all. It seems we will finally get to see these two behemoths go head to head in an epic showdown in the upcoming movie Godzilla vs. Kong.

The movie is a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monster (2019) and “Kong: Skull Island” (2017), which are interconnected with each other. By this, Warner Bros have created a universe, called the Monsterverse, whose sole purpose seems to be to somehow bring Godzilla and Kong both into the same movie and pit the two against each other rather than having separate solo features.

When will Warner Bros. make a movie, Godzilla vs Kong release?

After multiple time delays and postpone of the upcoming movie’s release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie is now set for release on 26 March 2021.

What is the main storyline of the movie?

Godzilla vs Kong’s storyline states that in an epic war for the ages, fearsome giants Godzilla and King Kong face-off, while humanity tries to wipe out all entities and win over the world once and for all.

Spoiler Alert!! Godzilla vs Kong!!

In this movie, we will see Kong and his protectors undergoes a journey to find a true home. With them, we will see a little girl, Jia, an orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But in this journey, Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.

We will have to wait for the movie premiere to see who will win in this battle as both are the strongest warriors.

Here’s all in short about Godzilla vs. Kong, but where is the most awaited movie.

Here’s the trailer for the same

