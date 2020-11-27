Glitch Season 3: Will there be any new Season for Glitch?

Glitch is an Australian television program that premiered on 9 July 2015 on ABC. The series is about within the fictional country town of Yoorana, Victoria, and follows seven people that return from the dead in perfect health but with no memory. nobody within the town knows why. The glitch was created by Tony Ayres and Louise Fox. the primary series was awarded Best Television Drama Series at the 2016 AACTA Awards. The series also won the greatest Drama Series at the 2016 Logie Awards.

On 26 October 2015, ABC TV renewed the show for the second series of six episodes. The second series premiered on 14 September 2017 on ABC. Series two follows James and therefore the Risen as they start to unravel the mystery of how and why they’re back, but their journey of reconciliation, romance, and revenge is soon disrupted by a replacement and even more, a lethal threat which is bad for civilization and just one person can stop it.

What is the storyline of Glitch:

James Hayes (Patrick Brammall) may be a village policeman in Yoorana, Victoria. he’s called to the local cemetery within the middle of the night,only to get that seven people have risen from the dead in perfect health but with no memory of their identities.

They’re determined to seek out out who they’re and what went on to them. James struggles to stay the case hidden from his colleagues, his family, and therefore the world, with the assistance of local doctor Elishia McKellar (Genevieve O’Reilly). The seven people are all linked in how , and therefore the search begins for somebody who knows the reality about how and why they need returned.

History:

The first series was made available to stream on Netflix globally on 15 October 2016. Series 2 premiered on 28 November 2017 internationally on Netflix. The show concluded with the third season, which was announced via Facebook on 20 August 2018 and commenced filming on 17 September 2018. It premiered on 25 August 2019. Netflix globally released series 3 on 25 September 2019.

Will there be any new Season of Glitch?:

