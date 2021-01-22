Gleb Savchenko: What is the net worth of the Russian dancer?

For the fans of Dancing with the Stars, the name Gleb Savchenko might be familiar. He is one of the toughest competitors in the show. His passion for dancing goes a long way back. Apart from this, he is also a choreographer and model. Moreover, he has participated in the UK, Australian, and Russian versions of Dancing With The Stars. Although he has never won the competition, he managed to be the pro dancer for many of its seasons. Since you read about his dancing abilities and skills, you might be curious about his net worth. Well, you have come to the right place. This article will take you through his childhood, personal life, career, and net worth. Here are some quick facts to read about him before we get into the details.

Quick Facts About Gleb Savchenko

Renowned for being a participant of Dancing With The Stars

Born on: 16 September 1983

Age: 37 years

Professional: Dancer, choreographer and model

Married to: Elena Samodanova(sep:2020)

Kids: Olivia and Zlata

Siblings: not known

How did he become famous?

Gleb Savchenko was born in Moscow, Russia. He has not yet opened up much about his family life, and so we do not possess much information regarding that. However, we know that the professional dancer started off very young. Gleb began dancing at the age of eight and graduated from Russian Theatre Arts University. He got a master’s degree in choreography. This clearly shows his true passion for dancing and has also influenced his career. Gleb made his debut in Television through Dancing With The Stars in 2012, but he, along with his partner, was eliminated. He has appeared since then for seasons 16, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29. However, he never won the competition. Gleb and Anita Rani appeared for the 13th season of Strictly Come Dancing and finished in fifth place. Moreover, he was also part of Celebrity MasterChef. Gleb also appeared in Celebs on the Farm and became a winner.

Personal Life

Gleb Savchenko was married to Elena Samodanova, who is also a professional dancer. The couple has two kids Olivia and Zlata. The couple recently faced issues of cheating and is separated. Gleb continues to deny that he cheated on her. However, Elena seems not to budge from her decision of a divorce.

Net worth of Gleb Savchenko

Gleb has a net worth of $1.5 million. However, the dancer now has to share a part of his income to support his wife and children. This might affect his income, but he is a rising star, and so the net worth is bound to increase. He is also acquiring income through his modeling career and other business ventures.

