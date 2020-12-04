Gisele Caroline Bündchen journey to became a top model !

Gisele Caroline Bündchen is a Brazilian model, activist, and businesswoman. To the fashion aficionados. She is the highest-paid model on the planet. She endorses 20 fashion and personal care brands and she earns a lot of revenue from there. She also has her own line of fashion products. Her journey of life has often been the talk of the fashion industry. She rose to international fame when she won a record-breaking contract with Victoria’s Secret (an American lingerie retailer). Her net worth is estimated to be $400 million.

Gisele appeared in international fashion editorials and magazines. She also did catwalks on fashion shows. All these made her most demanded supermodel. United Nations Environment Programme she is the goodwill ambassador. She also heads the non-profit organization, Rainforest Alliance.

Gisele Caroline Bündchen Early Life –

Gisele was born in the Brazilian town of Tres de Maio (July 20, 1980). Her father was a university teacher and mother a bank cashier. An elite modeling scout in Sao Paulo spotted her on a school trip when she was 14 years. Elite Look of the Year contest she participated and stood second. Elite Model Look world competition in Ibiza, Spain she participated and came fourth. She went to Sao Paulo to pursue a career in modeling.

Gisele Caroline Bündchen Career Life –

In 1996 Gisele debuted on the runway at New York Fashion Week. Her high-fashion break came when she walked for Alexander McQueen’s Spring 1998 ‘Rain’ ready-to-wear show. The show was held in London in 1997. On British Vogue’s cover, she debuted in 1998.

Gisele shot many ad campaigns for fashion labels like Gianfranco Ferre, Valentino, Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Chloe, Missoni, and Versace. in 1999 she was seen on the cover of French Vogue under the name The Return of the Sexy Model. She also featured on the cover of i-D titled A Girl Called Gisele.

Gisele was named the most beautiful girl in the world in 2000 by Rolling Stone. She did shows for Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Michael Kors, and Marc Jacobs. 2004 film Taxi she started acting. The Devil Wears Prada she acted in 2006. Some of the brands she endorses include – Nivea, H&M, David Yurman, Versace, HOPE, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Carolina Herrera, Christian Dior, and Louis Vuitton.

Gisele Caroline Bündchen Personal Life –

Gisele dated Leonardo DiCaprio in 2000 but broke up in 2005. She married Tom Brady, New England Patriots quarterback in February 2009. She has one son and one daughter.

